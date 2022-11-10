Internet of Things Connectivity Market Growth Holds Strong |Top Key Players Huawei Technologies Co,Ltd,Cisco System, Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for optimizing asset and inventory management is a key factor driving IoT connectivity market revenue growth

Internet of Things Connectivity Market Size – USD 5.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.1%, Market Trends – Increasing investment in blockchain technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size reached USD 5.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-performance computing devices for reducing equipment downtime is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

The Internet of Things Connectivity Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The Internet of Things Connectivity report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group Plc., Verizon, Orange Business Services, Sierra Wireless, and Hologram Inc.

Drivers:

Ethernet is a networking protocol that connects wired Local Area Networks (LANs) and allows devices to communicate with each another. Ethernet can also be used to control data transmission across a LAN. For example, it specifies how network devices transmit and format data packets so that they can be received, processed, and recognized by other network devices on the same network segment. Users need to physically connect the devices, such as a router and computer, using cables. It is the ideal option for high-speed data download and upload. Furthermore, using an Ethernet cabling eliminates signal fading issues. In robotics, medicine, and autonomous vehicles, ethernet serves as an essential component in video transmission owing to delivery of high bandwidth and low latency requirements.

Emergen Research has segmented global IoT connectivity market on the basis of component, application, deployment type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy & Utility

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Grid

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education & Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Information Technology & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Others

The objective of the study is to define the Internet of Things Connectivity market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Internet of Things Connectivity market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted growth of the IoT connectivity market. The use of digital technologies such as IoT for communication and other daily related activities became necessary because governments in various countries imposed strict lockdowns and restrictions. IoT also provided users with the tools, applications, and connections required to continue business day-to-day activities and operations while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Furthermore, IoT was widely used in the healthcare sector because it allowed for the monitoring of patient activities without the risk of contact and potential virus transmission. COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain of chipsets integrated into IoT devices due to restrictions on international trade and movement and travel. In addition, many manufacturing plants for IoT-enabled devices were shut down in countries across the globe. However, with the relaxation of restrictions and lockdowns, demand for IoT connectivity has increased owing to rapid adoption of digital technologies among a variety of end-users and sectors, and the trend is expected to continue.

Regional Analysis for Internet of Things Connectivity Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity market size reached USD 5.91 Billion in 2021