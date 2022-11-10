Allergy Diagnostics Market Size to cross USD 16.7 billion by 2031

Allergy Diagnostics Market Size

Surge in respiratory diseases due to exposure to allergens, occupational exposure serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global Allergy Diagnostics Market size was USD 5.0 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to USD 16.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the period 2022-2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Key Players of Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Report–

• Alerchek Inc.

• Danaher Corp

• Hitachi chemical Diagnostic Inc

• HOB Biotech Group Co. Ltd

• Hycor Biomedical Inc.

• Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

• Omega Diagnostic Llc

• Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

• Stallergenes SA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

• Eurofins Scientific

• bioMérieux SA

• HollisterStier Allergy

• Minaris Medical America, Inc.

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global allergy diagnostics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation: –

Based on test type, the in vivo segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global allergy diagnostics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the in vitro segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product & service, the consumables segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global allergy diagnostics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global allergy diagnostics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total allergy diagnostics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

