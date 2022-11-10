Jayson Uribe of Code 3 Consultants to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ANGWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jayson Uribe founder and owner of Code Three Consultation avid bike rider and car enthusiast, has combined his extensive experience and expertise to establish a flourishing successful company. Working diligently to further advance his professional testimonial career, Jayson serves as an investigator and expert witness for serious auto accidents including motorcycle and commercial vehicles driving on public highways. Attorneys contact him regarding cases simultaneously providing pertinent information. Jayson also conducts analytical research scrutinizing evidence using skillful precision. With pinpointed accuracy, he creates an evidence-based detailed presentation in court utilizing his specialized skills and knowledge in the industry.

"My job is to go over all intricacies of the accident and create a presentation or a 3-D model while presenting all this information to the lawyer or court. I go through meticulous details and do all the background work so the lawyers don't have to while essentially building a presentation for court and potentially swinging a jury."

An insurance company challenging a police report or a defendant or plaintiff trying to find a middle ground is where Jayson intervenes providing his expertise after studying all the relevant data. Meticulously Jayson scrutinizes the incident and all the components which may have led to the unfortunate events, and what factors resulted in a serious accident.

Jayson is fully aware people may be under the assumption hiring an expert witness guarantees a win in court. So before pursuing a client relationship he reviews all the information available, whether it's dash-cam footage or heading out to the scene to conduct his own investigation. His next step is gathering information and determining if it's going to work in the best interest of his client. If the odds aren't in their favor, he will relay that information immediately clearly advising them there is not much he can do in terms of winning the case. Jayson leaves it up to his client to decide whether they want him to pursue the investigation and possibly see what he can do to make things better for them. Building his findings into the contract while stating he doesn't guarantee a win, he always does his best to reach a positive outcome.

"Generally, people have a strong feeling the odds will be in their favor. I've worked with clients in the past where I was basically fighting an uphill battle. However, I do feel the work I have done for them has made consequences less detrimental. I worked on a DWI case a while ago and it's unfortunate the results turned out the way they did at the end of the case. But ultimately my work is to investigate the accident itself and there was nothing more this person could have done regardless of intoxication levels. I fight hard for people who are struggling through a difficult situation, but I also make it very clear whether their case may turn out to be something we could work with, or it may, unfortunately, be a lost cause."

Jayson's youth proves to be a challenge in his field of work since potential clients are reluctant to hire him on the basis of what they feel is a lack of experience on his part. In retrospect, he has been involved in the motorsports industry almost all his life and participated in everything from professional racer to mechanic to engineer. He is proud of the fact that he is completely knowledgeable in the industry investing a lot of work and years of experience in building a solid foundation. Confidence in the expertise required to represent potential clients is definitely something that gives him a feeling of pride and self-respect. A few years ago, a close friend was wrongly accused of a crime that regrettably ruined his life. Jayson realized this was a pivotal moment of clarity for him and an opportunity to use his expertise to help prevent these tragic circumstances from happening to others. His friend's unlucky experience motivated him to create Code 3 Consulting. Since then, he has been doing everything possible to educate himself in the private investigation field, enhance his automotive graphics skills, and aggressively pursue this as a lifelong career.

Extremely grateful and appreciative of his close relationship with an amazing 3-D animation company, they work in conjunction to build a winning case. Jayson supplies them with a plethora of solid data and they in turn create a stunning 3-D video of the relevant information found during his investigation. He considers this video an extremely valuable tool pertaining to his work since it's a lot easier to give a jury something to visualize in court rather than just trying to explain it. His extensive experience with the motorsports industry, knowing exactly how all the safety systems work, precisely what happens when a car spins out of control, what drivers panicked reactions are, and having that in-depth knowledge is very much an asset to his work.

"It's pretty easy to go to school and have someone tell you how things should be essential. But when you have a driver who undergoes intense adrenaline and doesn't know how to react in a panicked situation but knowing that I've been in the passenger seat with the driver in that same scary place and visualizing all these different reactions, I rely on that experience and knowledge to help me give the right representation for the jury.”

Jayson aspires to grow his company and continue to help people because that brings him a sense of joy and fulfillment. He strongly believes he is doing the right thing for the right people, so they aren't wrongly accused without competent representation. That is his long-term goal. On the personal side, he wants to get married and dedicate himself to his relationship and being a good partner.

Based in San Francisco Jayson who is very ambitious and passionate about his job is willing to travel anywhere to meet with people and consistently reaches out to potential clients in his area creating more of a solid foundation base for his company.

Realistically, most of his cases involve one or more fatalities which can take its toll emotionally and from which he seeks a level of comfort. Jayson is also a volunteer firefighter, which helps condition him to the emotional side of his work. He admits it can be hard examining some of the evidence he is provided including the video and investigating all the information on his own. He also relies on his significant other to help bring him back to reality for which he is grateful. Definitely not easy from a personal standpoint but he emphasizes it's part of the job and he absolutely takes pride in knowing he engages in a task that can be too difficult for others to do. He does it so others don't have to and that makes him feel a sense of pride and value in himself.

"Never give up when it comes to following your dreams because there are so many doors that will be slammed in your face and so many people will tell you no. But at the end of the day if you just keep plugging away and keeping your head up you only need that one opportunity, and it can change your life for the better. Just try not to get to discouraged by the negative responses and focus on the positive and on your goals. When I first started my own business, I would reach out to law firms and past victims and say this is what I can do for you to make your life better. So many people refused to hire me saying you're too young and underqualified. The San Diego sheriff was the one who offered me the right opportunity and from there I've been growing and trying to be the most qualified person for the job. I'm still trying, and I am never giving up until my company is totally successful."

