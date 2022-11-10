Cyber Insurance Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cyber insurance in the healthcare sector is growing significantly owing to rapid increase in cyber-attacks, with the digitization of health records.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cyber Insurance Market is estimated to surpass $22.4 Billion by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 25.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Rising need for high security in case of online transactions, social media, and applications are increasing the security needs of the companies at a rapid rate. Cyber-attacks can cause severe financial and other losses to an organization or an individual. Cyber insurance policy/cyber liability insurance/cyber risk insurance allows an organization’s liability for any kind of sensitive data breach, cyber extortion, and network interruption. The market will be driven by the growing awareness against cyber risks and cyber-attacks in many organizations.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17936/cyber-insurance-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. Stand alone is growing at the highest CAGR of 31.1% in the forecast period 2021-2026. These cyber insurance policies compensate the insured client or customer for the credit monitoring costs, IT forensic costs, data restoration costs, and public relations expenses, which might be incurred due to a data breach.

2. Large enterprises are the more-significant users of cyber insurance compared to SMEs as they deploy cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), big data, and machine learning (ML) technologies in their operations.

3. Cyber insurance in the healthcare sector is growing significantly owing to rapid increase in cyber-attacks, with the digitization of health records and increasing penetration of the internet.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17936

Segmental Analysis:

Cyber Insurance Market Segment Analysis - By Insurance Type: Stand alone is growing at the highest CAGR of 31.1% in the forecast period 2021-2026. These policies help companies in eliminating the risk of silent exposures and make the market more resilient. Many cyber insurance companies are seeing a shift of policy buyers from endorsement to standalone policies as they help eliminate the risk of silent exposures and makes the market more resilient. This type of policies typically offers liability coverage for losses related to data breaches. In addition, businesses filing a cyber-incident related insurance claim under standalone policies are able to receive monetary compensation of their legal and investigative fees as well as the cost the loss incurred. Moreover, several advantages such as availability of the dedicated limits for cyber-attacks, demand for expanded business interruption coverage, expanded coverage of other areas by endorsement policies, and expanded monetary limit in case of the data breach are some of the major reason for the shift from endorsement to standalone policies. Further standalone cyber insurance policies compensate the insured client or customer for the credit monitoring costs, IT forensic costs, data restoration costs, and public relations expenses, which might be incurred due to a data breach.

Cyber Insurance Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: Initially, cyber insurance market demand was seen in media, telecom, technology, and professional services. However, now the growth is evident across all major industries. In 2018, health care, education, and gaming organizations were the major cyber insurance buyers. According to the IndustryARC report, the health care industry is the leading buyer of cyber risk insurance. Thus the demand for cyber insurance in the segment of health care is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the aforesaid forecast period. Telecom sector is highly prone to cyber-attack, is considered as the major end-users for cybersecurity market. Approximately, 43% of Telecom organization suffered from DNS-based malware in 2019. Thus, telecom organizations are adopting advanced cyber insurance solutions. Along with the telecom sector, the aerospace industry is considered to be another key end-users to cyber insurance market.

Cyber Insurance Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America will dominate the Cyber Insurance Market during the forecast period. The mandatory legislation regarding the cybersecurity in many US states has led to the emergence of cyber coverage. The cyber insurance industry in the US has become mature. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period due to the increase in ransomware attacks. Australia is also expected to show similar growth due to the rise in the usage of cloud computing technology and the use of mobile devices that have increased the demand for data protection.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cyber Insurance industry are:

1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

2. Zurich Insurance Group AG

3. Lockton Companies Inc.

4. Munich Re Group

5. Allianz Group

Click on the following link to buy the Cyber Insurance Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17936

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062