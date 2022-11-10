Global Power Generation Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Power Generation Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031
The Business Research Company's "Power Generation Market Report 2022” forecasts the power generation market is expected to grow from $1.61 trillion in 2021 to $2.46 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 8.8%. The global power generation market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 and reach $3.98 trillion in 2031.
The increasing applications of electricity in the transportation industry are expected to increase the demand for electricity, thus driving the demand for power generation services.
Power Generation Market Trends
Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into the Power generation industry. Digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide companies and customers with more accurate and real-time accounts of power usage. These technologies help improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation, which results in better asset management, planning, execution, and a faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction.
Power Generation Market Overview
The power generation global market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate electric power generation facilities. These facilities generate electric power using various forms of energy, such as fossil fuels, nuclear, solar, wind and water. The establishments in this industry produce electrical energy and provide electricity to electric power transmission and distribution systems.
Power Generation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
• By Type- Hydroelectricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity. Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity
• By End-User – Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Transportation
• By Source Of Energy –Conventional/Non-Renewable Source, Renewable Source
• By Type Of Grid –Off Grid, On Grid
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as Enel SpA, Electricite De France SA, State Power Investment Corporation, E.ON SE, Engie
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Power Generation Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth power generation market research. The market report analyzes power generation market outlook, power generation global market size, power generation global market segmentation, power generation global market growth drivers, power generation global market growth across geographies, power generation global market trends and power generation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
