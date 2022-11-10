Magnetic Angle Sensor Market is Anticipated to Grow US$ 1,242.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market revenue was US$ 837.1 million in 2021. The global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 1,242.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. On the basis of volume, the market is recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the prediction period.
A magnetic angle sensor determines the direction of a magnetic field by detecting sine and cosine angle components with the help of monolithically integrated magnetoresistive elements. These sensors support a number of functions, including position tracking, flow rate measuring, proximity detection, and speed sensing. Numerous industries, including aerospace & military, transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, etc., are heavily utilizing magnetic angle sensors.
Market Influencing Factors
Among the factors driving the global market include the increasing demand for the magnetic angle sensors from the automation and robotics sector and other end-use sectors. Wherever a rotational movement is sensed in the vehicle, such as when measuring the steering angle or throttle position, leveling the headlamps, or measuring the vehicle's level, angular position sensors are utilized. A magnetic angle sensor is a highly standardized and specialized device used in industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics applications.
The growing tendency of robotics, digitalization, and automation in manufacturing procedures is likely to boost the global market growth throughout the projected period. However, the accessibility of alternative products and restricted product portfolios may have a negative impact on the overall industry expansion.
Market Segmentation Analysis
On the basis of type, the global market bifurcates into magnetoresistive sensors, hall effect sensors, and others. In addition, the magnetoresistive sensors segment further divides into Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR), and Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors (TMR). Additionally, in 2021, the half-effect sensor segment acquired the highest market share and the magnetoresistive sensors segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In addition, in the magnetoresistive sensors, the Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors (TMR) segment accounted for the highest CAGR in the global market owing to its huge relevance in commercial usage. Using tunnel-magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors in steering columns can improve automated parking systems' accuracy.
In terms of the range, the global market divides into <1 microgauss, 1 microgauss-10 gauss, and >10 gausses. In 2021, the range of >10 gausses segment accounted for the highest share of 43.4% in the global market due to their expansive use in the automotive sector. Other applications involving motor latches include packaging equipment, automation equipment, conveyors, and other infrastructure and industrial segments.
Based on application, in 2021, the position sensing segment held dominance in the global market with a share of 30.2%. The growing demand for position sensors in automotive is driving the segment's growth. In addition, different consumer electronic appliances such as smartphones, gaming consoles, wearable electronics, and Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR/ VR) devices incorporate magnetic position sensors.
On the basis of end-users, the transportation sector holds the dominant share of 39.7% in the global market owing to the rising demand for security and navigation elements in the automotive sector has expanded the use of magnetic sensors in this sector.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific has acquired the highest share of 34.4% in the global magnetic angle sensor market and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. In addition, in the APAC market, China is the leading country in terms of share as a result of the rising demand for magnetic sensors in automobiles and consumer electronics. In addition, Japan and China are the hubs for major sensor manufacturers. Additionally, increased penetration of advanced smartphones and increasing disposable income of the middle class in the region are boosting the market.
Whereas, Europe is likely to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its growing emphasis on the manufacturing of hybrid vehicles, which will include magnetic sensors to improve the vehicle's and driver's performance and protection.
Key Market Players
Allegro Microsystems, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Alps Alpine
Honeywell International
Magnetic Sensors Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation
MultiDimension Technology Co.
Littelfuse Inc.,
Infineon Technologies AG
Other Prominent Players
Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players
In March 2021, The A31315 sensor, a member of the 3DMAG family of rotational and linear magnetic position sensor ICs for industrial and automotive applications, has been introduced by Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
In June 2021, in order to complete the current MLX90364/5/6/7 products, Melexis added two devices to its portfolio of non-contact position sensors.
In January 2021, the IPS2550 inductive position sensor, which is magnet-free, was introduced by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The features of the device include 100% stray field immunity, enhanced performance, simple customization, decreased weight, and a smaller form factor.
In June 2020, Asahi Kasei Corporation launched the AK8781, which is a latch-type ultra-compact package Hall IC appropriate for small DC brushless (BL) motors. It is a compact package that responds quickly and can operate at high temperatures. Introducing this product will allow DCBL motors to be micro-miniaturized and highly efficient.
In February 2020, Allegro MicroSystems, LLC unveiled the ATS19580, a fully integrated, back-biased GMR transmission speed and direction sensor. This sensor results in a smaller, simpler, and less expensive system, which improves fuel efficiency.
In June 2019, the ALT025 Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) analog bridge magnetic sensor from NVE Corporation has a remarkable volume of signal and a broad linear range.
In 2017, in order to expand its sensor business further, TDK's subsidiary TDK-Micronas purchased ICsense, an ASIC expert. In addition to its pressure, temperature, and magnetic sensors, TDK is extending its sensor business by completing a lineup of other sensors.
Segmentation Overview
The global magnetic angle sensor market segmentation focuses on Type, Range, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Type Segment
Hall Effect Sensors
Magnetoresistive Sensors
o Anisotropic Magnetoresistive Sensors (AMR)
o Giant Magnetoresistive Sensors (GMR)
o Tunnel Magnetoresistive Sensors (TMR)
Others
By Range Segment
<1 microgauss
1 microgauss-10 gauss
>10 gauss
By Application Segment
Speed Sensing
Proximity Detection/NDT
Position Sensing
Navigation and Electronic compass
Flow rate Sensing
Others
By End User Segment
Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
BFSI
Others
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
