Web Performance Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Web Performance Market in North America region held significant market share of 35.9% in 2020

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Performance Market Size is forecast to reach $6.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.For the purpose of improving the web performance significantly, firms use application delivery controllers to help performing common tasks such as web accelerators. Proliferation of images, videos and rich media on the web along with the rise in growth of E-commerce industry has driven the growth of the market owing to the rise in internet usage and mobile penetration. The rising need for improved user experience and content delivery network as well as managing transmission control protocol, hypertext transfer protocol and utilizing hypertext markup language will drive market growth. Surge in internet usage, web performance solution tools in the logistics and transportation sector, BFSI sector and others have driven the market growth. Surging prevalence of E-commerce have boosted the growth of the market as the e-commerce site for performance not only gives the online shopping experience but also enables the website to be armed and organized against threats, such as becoming non-compliant to privacy laws.

Key Takeaways

1. Surge in the web based optimization along with the use of digital technology in end use industry activity helps web performance vendors to minimize overall operational costs, enhance business productivity, and upgrade end-use practices that drive the growth of the market.

2. Transportation and Logistics witnessed a significant growth in the market as it provides real-time planning, predictive maintenance, risk assessment, record management, and others that allow faster decision making and improves performance of End users.

3. North America is witnessing a major growth in the market with increased adoption of cloud-based services in small and medium-sized organizations and attribute to propel the market.

Segmental Analysis:

Web Performance Market Segment Analysis - By Deployment Type: The Cloud Deployment sector segment is growing at a significant market value of 37.5% in 2020 as the digitization in various end use industries such as Automotive, transportation and logistics and others uses web based information, and technology to obtain enhanced safety, reduce operational costs, and gain better productivity. The adoption of cloud technology which provides real-time data and store huge data securely, rapid industrialization and leveraging advanced technologies and increasing investments in digital technologies to create digital environment has positively impacted the growth of the market. Private cloud provides the ability to spend more on the hardware and storage options due to which large enterprises use more the private cloud. Private cloud is a software-as-service platform for storing and accessing critical data. All these factors are analyzed to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period 2020-2026.

Web Performance Market Segment Analysis - By End Users: Transportation and Logistics is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period as is considered as one of the prominent end-use industries conducting operations including supply chain management, warehouse management, inventory management, fleet management, contract management and so on. As these operations need to be performed with utmost accuracy, web performance solution can help in optimizing productivity standards through real-time analysis of data, while reducing human errors or longer delivery times. Web performance has provided many benefits to logistics industry due to offering a user-friendly business application, which provides real time information required to make business transformation decisions as well as achieve greater customer satisfaction by addressing all the major glitches or challenges faced by transport or logistic service providers. Tariff setup or calculation, vehicle or consignment tracking, interpretation of business data records regarding imports or exports and so on act as some of the major drivers in the growth of Web Performance Market.

Web Performance Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Web Performance Market in North America region held significant market share of 35.9% in 2020. Cloud infrastructure spending in US has significantly risen in the past year to accelerate digital transformation. This leads to rising demand for cloud-based web performance software in the U.S. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 31.7 billion small and medium-sized businesses in the country, many of whom use web performance software and services to reduce costs and complexity involved in internal technological systems. Growing technology-focused projects and rising IT budgets in enterprises are expected to boost the web performance market in the coming years in this region. The technological shift toward enhancing information portability, corporate standards, and norms are likely to focus more on data-centric solutions, driving the web performance market over the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Web Performance industry are:

1. IBM Corporation,

2. CA Technologies

3. Akamai Technologies

4. Micro Focus International PLC

5. SolarWinds Worldwide

