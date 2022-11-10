Biologics Market to record USD 567.96 Bn Growth, Evolving Opportunities with Celltrion, AbbVie , Johnson & Johnson

Emergen Research Logo

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue growth

Biologics Market Size – USD 299.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends –Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biologics market is projected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028 at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by mergen Research. Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth include rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based & cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, etc. in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others. Also, rising use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving revenue growth of the global biologics market. Biologics function by creating an inflammation disruption, thereby resulting in a reduction in joint pain.

Surging demand and higher adoption of novel biologics drugs and therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of steady market revenue growth. One such novel drug is Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which is a highly effective drug used in disease treatment. In cancer treatment, ADC delivers drugs to the disease/target cells with a very high specificity, thereby maximizing efficacy and lessening systemic exposure, as well as associated side effect risks. Based on payload attached to the antibody, ADC can be deployed to influence several biological functions.

Additionally, researchers have closely examined the significant changes in the market following the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest report examining the economic situation of the Biologics Market industry after the current pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed various aspects of the global Biologics Market scenario. The latest report provides a comprehensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market, helping readers to know about the significant impact of the outbreak on the current and future scenarios of this business.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Among the product type segments, vaccines segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate over forecast period. A vaccine functions by preparing the immune system to identify and fight pathogens, either bacteria or viruses. Vaccines are beneficial in reducing preventable infectious diseases, and currently, fewer number individuals suffer from the distressing effects of pertussis and measles, among other illnesses. Presently, vaccines are witnessing spiraling demand across the globe to curb the spread of COVID-19 and resulting mortalities occurring due to the disease.

Among the application segments, the cancer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Biologics assists the immune system in quickly recognizing cancer cells in the human body, as well as attacking the malignant cells, switching on/off the signals from cancerous cells and aiding in dodging the immune system cells.

Top Companies Profiled in the Biologics Market Report Include : Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global Biologics Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Biologics Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Biologics Market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

