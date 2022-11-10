Global Insurance Brokers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Insurance brokers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Insurance Brokers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022”, the insurance brokers market share is predicted to reach a value of $90.52 billion in 2021 to $97.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The insurance brokers market segments are expected to grow to $116.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increasing demand for insurance policies is expected to fuel the growth of the insurance brokers industry over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Insurance Brokers Market

The integration of AI in the insurance sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the insurance brokers market. The combined power of AI and human creativity enables the Intelligent Broker, an automation programme for the insurance industry. Brokers will be able to resolve complicated obstacles, produce innovative products and services, and join or build new markets. In addition to this, AI in the insurance industry will improve customer service and prevent customers from fraud

Overview Of The Insurance Brokers Market

The insurance brokers market consists of sales of insurance policies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents or brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Life Insurance, General Insurance, Health Insurance, Other Types

By Mode: Offline, Online

By End User: Corporate, Individual

By Geography: The insurance brokers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, BB&T Corp., Brown & Brown Insurance Inc., HUB International Ltd., Marsh & McLennan Companies

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Insurance Brokers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides insurance brokers global market outlook and an overview of insurance brokers market. The market report analyzes insurance brokers market size, insurance brokers global market growth drivers, insurance brokers market segments, insurance brokers global market major players, insurance brokers market trends, insurance brokers global market growth across geographies, and insurance brokers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

