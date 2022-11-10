Global Gynecology Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Gynecology Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Gynecology Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Gynecology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the gynecology drugs market share is predicted to reach a value of $38,109.7 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2016. The global gynecology drugs market size is expected to grow from $38,109.7 million in 2021 to $49,481.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.4%. The global gynecology drugs market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 and reach $64,957.5 million in 2031. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment to relieve symptoms of menopause. It replaces hormones that are at a lower level as you approach menopause.

Key Trends In The Gynecology Drugs Market

The launch of gynecology drug treatments by major companies is a positive trend in the market. Due to the highly competitive nature of the market and the presence of various players, companies are focusing on new advanced drugs to manufacture and develop new treatments. For instance, in September 2021, Myovant Sciences, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for MYFEMBREE (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. The FDA set a target action date of May 6, 2022 for this sNDA under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA). Furthermore, in April 2020, the FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline plc’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zejula (niraparib), an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, as a monotherapy maintenance treatment for women with platinum-responsive advanced ovarian cancer regardless of biomarker status.

Overview Of The Gynecology Drugs Market

The gynecology drugs market consists of sales of gynecology drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture gynecology drugs that are used to treat gynecological diseases, which includes conditions affecting the uterus, ovaries, and their appendages.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Therapeutics: Hormonal Therapy, Non-Hormonal Therapy

• By Indication: Gynecology Cancers, Menopausal Disorder, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Contraception, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global gynecology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca

