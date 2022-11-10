Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Influenza diagnostics Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Influenza Diagnostics Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Influenza Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022”, the influenza diagnostics market growth is predicted to reach a value of $2,269.5 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% since 2016. The global influenza diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $2,269.5 million in 2021 to $3,154.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 6.8%. The global influenza diagnostics market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 and reach $4,374.5 million in 2031. Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to drive the demand for influenza diagnostics.

Key Trends In The Influenza Diagnostics Market

Artificial Intelligence is being increasingly incorporated with rapid diagnostic test kits to increase the efficiency of diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computer-controlled machines that are programmed to perform tasks, which usually require human intelligence. Artificial Intelligence algorithms are being used to integrate the findings of clinical symptoms, exposure history, and laboratory testing to increase the chance of early detection of influenza infection. For instance, in July 2021, AI diagnostics startup MediCircle Health had introduced in India a rapid spectrometry-based test that employs machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect COVID-19. The enhancements of the product will enable the AI diagnostic solution to test for other diseases such as influenza, tuberculosis, malaria, dengue, UTIs and even sickle cell disease.

Overview Of The Influenza Diagnostics Market

The influenza diagnostics global market consists of sales of diagnostic tests and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used to detect and to diagnose influenza. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue and headache.

Influenza Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Traditional diagnostic tests: Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT), Viral Culture, DFA, Serological assays, Others

By Molecular diagnostic tests: Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT), Loop Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Transcription Mediated Isothermal Based Amplification Assays, Other Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests, Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

By End User: Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostic Reference Laboratories, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users

By Geography: The influenza diagnostics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The market report analyzes influenza diagnostics market size, influenza diagnostics global market growth drivers, influenza diagnostics market segments, influenza diagnostics global market major players, influenza diagnostics global market growth across geographies, and influenza diagnostics global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

