3D Projector market to Reach US $4.7 billion by 2026: IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 3D Projector market size is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 7.2% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of 3D visualizations across various end-use applications including cinema, public places such as museums, shopping stores and many others has been propelling the growth of 3D projectors market. Factors such as improving educational sector through adopting digitalization along with surge of demand for gaming projection applications are the major driving factors boosting the market growth of 3D Digital Light Processing and Liquid Crystal on Silicon projectors. Growing popularity of laser-based projectors as well as high investments from key players to develop new products overtime can further help in advancing the growth rate of 3D projectors during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

1. Increasing adoption in gaming applications as well as growing digitalization towards improving educational sector is analyzed to significantly drive the 3D Projector market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. DLP technology based 3D projectors market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, attributing to factors like ease of maintenance, growing research & development activities and high display efficiency with others.

3. APAC is analyzed to account for the fastest growing region during 2021-2026, due to growing adoption of smart learning to transform educational sector along with technological advances across entertainment sector.

Segmental Analysis:

3D Projector Market Segment Analysis- By Projection Technology: Based on projection technology segmentation, Digital Light Processing (DLP) market is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the global 3D Projector market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Factors such as providing improved, colorful as well as clear image projection capabilities with a comparatively higher contrast ratio have been attributing to its market growth. Compared to other technologies, DLP based 3D projectors are lighter, portable with high reliability, thus gaining its wide popularity across application areas including home theatres, digital cinema projection and so on. Due to its sealed image mirrors used for keeping projection chips dust free, such type of 3D projectors offer easy maintenance and incur less repair expenses, thus making it a cost effective alternative in the end-use markets.

3D Projector Market Segment Analysis- By Application: Cinema is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of around 8.2% in the global 3D projector market during 2021-2026. Entertainment industry has been rapidly evolving over the years now, supporting the widespread concept of 3D visualized projection cinema multiplexes globally as a part of gaining larger customer attention. Due to growing demand towards 3D movies for gaining huge audience base, 3D projectors serve as an idea choice to showcase the best cinematic experience, thus aiding its market growth. Owing to better audience response and high profits, various film production companies have started highly focusing towards producing high definition animated as well as 3D movies to maintain their position in this competitive marketplace. Deployment of 3D projection system helps the cinema hall or theatre owners to deliver realistic movie experience, gaining wide traction worldwide. For instance, the Solaria CP42LH projectors from Christie Digital is one of the most advanced RGB laser cinema projection system available in the market, capable of producing higher brightness levels with vivid colors replicating the Rec.

3D Projector Market Segment Analysis- Geography: APAC region held the highest share of around 39% in the global 3D Projector market in 2020, and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. Technological advancements within the entertainment sector along with adopting smart learning or digitalization to transform the education sector can be considered as some of the prime factors analysed to drive the market growth of 3D projectors across the region. Factors such as increasing number of movie screens along with high preference of audience towards 3D movies across various Asian countries like China, India and so on, will drive the market growth forward. In February 2019, the Fulldome 3D digital theatre was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Culture, Government of India at Science City, Kolkata making it first facility of its kind.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the 3D Projector industry are:

1. BenQ Corporation

2. ViewSonic Corporation

3. Seiko Epson Corporation

4. Vivitek Corporation

5. Barco NV

