Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the immuno-oncology drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $67,882.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% since 2016. The global immuno-oncology drugs market size is expected to grow from $67,882.2 million in 2021 to $116,237.0 million in 2026 at a rate of 11.4%. The global immuno-oncology drugs market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2026 and reach $186,918.8 million in 2031. Product innovations through strategic collaborations are contributing to the growth of the immun0-oncology drugs market.

Key Trends In The Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

Drug manufacturers are investing in developing personalized cancer vaccines, and few have reached clinical trial phases. Pharmaceutical companies are combining genetic sequencing and precision medicine to create new drug therapies and cancer treatments that are designed to treat specific patients. DNA vaccines are easy and cost effective to manufacture as compared with other neoantigen vaccine. For instance, in April 2021, Washington University School of Medicine researcher’s in shown that personalized cancer vaccines made using DNA can program the immune system to attack malignant tumors, including breast and pancreatic cancers. The findings also shown that a personalized DNA vaccine coupled with other immunotherapies can generate a robust immune response capable of shrinking breast cancers in mice.

Overview Of The Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

The immuno-oncology drugs market consists of sales of immuno-oncology drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of cancer. Immuno-oncology is the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving the immune system's ability to fight the disease. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies’ manufacturing immuno-oncology drugs by the sales of these products.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Geography: The global immuno-oncology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson

