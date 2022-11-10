Global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Global Market Report 2022”, the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size is predicted to reach a value of $4,142.3 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% since 2016. The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size is expected to grow from $4,142.3 million in 2021 to $8,415.7 million in 2026 at a rate of 15.2%. The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2026 and reach $16,458.1 million in 2031. Growing demand for telecommunication drove the growth of the low earth orbit satellites market share.

Key Trends In The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market

The increasing use of 3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is the process of making a three-dimensional object from a CAD or 3D model. A study, from March 2021, showed that 50 space companies were using 3D printing to help create an off-Earth ecosystem, of which, 62% of the companies develop spacecraft and technology to travel to LEO. 3D printing is being used in satellites for various applications, for instance, in December 2021, engineers at the University of Sydney and the University of Science and Technology of China designed a 3D printer that is capable of processing polyetheretherketon (PEEK) that is a colorless organic thermoplastic polymer, at high temperatures under simulated space conditions. Furthermore, in 2017, a 3D printed frame made up of polyetherimide (PEI) was produced to replace the typical aluminum frame or CubeSat applications for low-Earth orbit mission.

Overview Of The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Market

The low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market report consists of sales of low earth orbit satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture low earth orbit satellites. A low earth orbit satellite is an object that orbits the earth at lower altitudes than geosynchronous satellites, also known as small satellites. These satellites orbits around the earth with an altitude above Earth's surface between 250 kilometers and 2,000 kilometers. They are used to transfer data, images, and photographs to selected ground stations, positioned in strategic locations.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Femto, Pico, Nano, Micro, Mini

• By Sub-System: Payload, Structure, Telecommunication, On-Board Computer, Power System, Attitude Control, Propulsion System

• By Application: Technology Development, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Communication, Space Exploration, Surveillance

• By End-User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others.

• By Geography: The global low earth orbit (LEO) satellites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin

