Nominations Open for the First Annual Filmocracy Awards
Vote online to recognize excellence among festivals, distribution companies, sales agents and other unsung industry trailblazers
LIQUID MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:YVR)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Filmocracy Awards, presented by iGEMS (a Liquid Media Group company), is proud to open the call for entries for the first annual Filmocracy Awards.
Filmocracy has thousands of award winning festival films and hosts hundreds of film festivals each year from around the world. It is one of the foremost and most prestigious organizations of its kind.
“We thought it was about time we recognize Festivals, Companies and Representatives for all their hard work and commitment to the celebration of cinema,” said Filmocracy CEO Paul Jun. “Distribution companies, sales agents, independent theaters and film commissions all greatly impact independent cinema, shepherding and elevating the careers of filmmakers worldwide.”
These awards look to fill a much needed place of recognition for these industries.
Nominations can be submitted online, and recognize excellence across the industry, both large scale festivals and companies to individual representatives, such as Talent Agents, Managers and Publicists.
See below for details and a full list of categories:
Entry eligibility dates are from November 10th, 2022 through December 31st, 2022
The deadline for all entries is December 31st, 2022 at 11:59 PM/ET
Entry details can be viewed here.
The nominees will be announced the second week of February 2023.
Full List of Categories:
Film Festivals:
● Best Hospitality Program
● Best Virtual Events
● Most Innovative
● Best Awards Show
● Best Sponsorship Integration
● Best Parties / Special Events
● Best Organization / Operations
● Best Prize Package
● Best Film Programming
Company Awards:
● Best Distribution Company
● Best International Sales Agent
● Best Independent Theater Chain
● Best Film Commission (US & International)
Individual Representatives:
● Best Festival Director
● Best Talent Manager
● Best Talent Agent
● Best Publicist
About Filmocracy:
Filmocracy is a film and festival streaming platform that rewards users for discovering amazing independent films. Users earn virtual popcorn for watching and rating movies, which can be spent in their shop to earn movie tickets, redeem gift cards, or attend virtual film festivals hosted from around the world. Bringing a powerful combination of technologies together to enhance the virtual cinema and conference experience for filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences around the world. Filmocracy’s mission is to help all independent filmmakers reach wider audiences and grow their communities through storytelling. Festival Co-Founder Paul Jun serves as CEO of Filmocracy. In December 2020, Filmocracy staged the First Annual Filmocracy Fest, an all-digital juried film festival. Filmocracy Fest presented a slate of 44 films; panels; mentorship program; live performances; script readings; cause-related partners; and dozens of virtual conversations with directors and industry talent. Jon Fitzgerald served as Executive Director. Filmocracy also has a library of more than 3,500 titles for streaming that is constantly evolving and rotating and also hosts over 100 film festivals each year.
