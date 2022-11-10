Global Household Type Fans Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Household Type Fans Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2022”, the household type fans market share is predicted to reach a value of $27,435.1 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% since 2016. The global household type fans market size is expected to grow from $27,435.1 million in 2021 to $36,603.4 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.9%. The global household type fans market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 and reach $43,293.9 million in 2031. Growth of population globally is expected to drive the household type fans market growth going forward. An increase in population boosts the need for various electronic equipment, including household type fans.

Key Trends In The Household Type Fans Market

Household fan manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their carbon footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified ceiling fans provide innovative design, use the latest technology and are 60% more efficient than conventional ceiling fans.

Overview Of The Household Type Fans Market

The household fans market consists of sales of household electric fans by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce household fans such as ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, exhaust fans wall fans and others, to create a flow of air.

Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Product: Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans

• By Type of Current: AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans

• By Application: Home, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Store-based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non-Store-based Retailing

• By Geography: The global household type fans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hunter Fan Company, Casablanca, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Minka, Monte Carlo

