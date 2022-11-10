Optical Transceiver Market Growth Opportunities to Tap into in 2022-2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Optical Transceiver Market size is forecast to reach $13.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Optical Transceiver Market size is forecast to reach $13.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027. An optical transceiver is a compact, potent device that can work as both a transmitter and a receiver. Optical transceivers convert the electrical signal from a switch or router into an optical signal that can be transmitted or received using fiber optic technology and light pulses. A high-speed optical transceiver's important components are constructed using CMOS technology. The standard, inexpensive printed circuit board with embedded optical waveguides can also be created from the optical transceiver. All these factors are driving the market growth of the Optical Transceiver market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Optical Transceiver Market highlights the following areas -

• The Ethernet Protocol segment by a protocol in the Optical Transceiver Market is expected to grow the fastest at an estimated CAGR of 18% during the forecast period, 2022-2027. The wide range of data rates is leading to the adoption of ethernet-based optical transceiver modules in network infrastructures ranging from small offices to hyper-scale data centers. Thus, leading to a high growth rate.

• The multi-mode fiber segment by fiber type in the Optical Transceiver Market is expected to grow the fastest at an estimated CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The multimode fiber is cheaper due to the use of LED and enables propagation of multiple light modes. All these factors are driving the growth of the Optical Transceiver market size.

• Asia Pacific by region is expected to grow the fastest, at an estimated CAGR of 17.8% in the Optical Transceiver Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rising usage of smart devices, rise in internet users, increased connectivity, expanding network infrastructure and the rise in high bandwidth-intensive applications are some of the factors boosting the Optical Transceiver market.

Segmental Analysis:

• The Optical Transceiver market by the protocol can be segmented into Ethernet (100G, 200G, 400G Ethernet Compliant), Fiber Channel, InfiniBand, PCIe, SONET and CPRI. The Ethernet Protocol segment by a protocol in the Optical Transceiver Market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• The Optical Transceiver market by fiber type can be segmented into single-mode fiber and multi-mode fiber. The multi-mode fiber segment by fiber type in the Optical Transceiver Market is expected to grow the fastest at an estimated CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• The Optical Transceiver market by end-user can be segmented into Telecommunication, Datacenters and Enterprises. The datacenters' segment by end-user in the Optical Transceiver Market is expected to grow the fastest at an estimated CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Optical Transceiver Industry are -

1. Arista Networks Inc.

2. Broadcom Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

