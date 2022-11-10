Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the hearing aid devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $9,571.8 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2016. The global hearing aid devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $9,571.8 million in 2021 to $12,695.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 5.8%. The global hearing aid devices and equipment market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 and reach $16,811.1 million in 2031. Increasing investments in R&D activities in the market is promoting the innovation and successful development of hearing aid devices and hearing aid devices and equipment market growth.

3D printing is the key trend gaining popularity in the hearing aid devices and equipment market. 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D models that enables manufacturing of more comfortable, better fitting, and customized hearing aid devices. 3D printing enables the shape of the ear shell to be customized according to the customer's individual degree of hearing loss and ear canal. For instance, in November 2020, FabRx, a UK-based biotechnology focused on developing pharmaceutical and medical products through 3D printing technology, has developed personalized multi drug-loaded 3D printed hearing aids using vat photopolymerization 3D printing that slowly releases antibiotics to treat or prevent an ear infection. Also, in November 2020, researchers from University College London in the UK fabricated 3D printed antibacterial hearing aids through a digital light processing method that could help prevent ear infections from forming after prolonged use. The research highlighted the potential of vat photopolymerization 3D printing techniques for the fabrication of medical devices with anti-bacterial properties.

The hearing aid devices and equipment market report consists of sales of hearing aid devices and related services, which is a battery-powered electronic device designed to improve hearing in people with a hearing impairment. The device produces sounds louder so that the person with the hearing impairment can listen, communicate and participate effectively in daily activities. These devices allow users to hear in both quiet and noisy environments.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids, Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids

• By Distribution Channel: Audiology and ENT Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

• By Technology: Conventional Hearing Aid, Digital Hearing Aid

• By Patient: Adult, Pediatrics

• By Type of Hearing Loss: Conductive Hearing Loss, Sensorineural Hearing Loss

• By Geography: The global hearing aid devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Starkey, Sonova, Widex, Siemens, GN ReSound

