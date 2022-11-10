Global Food Cans Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Food Cans Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Food Cans Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Food Cans Global Market Report 2022”, the food cans market size is predicted to reach a value of $60,264.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% since 2016. The global food cans market size is expected to grow from $60,264.3 million in 2021 to $69,515.7 million in 2026 at a rate of 2.9%. The global food cans market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2026 and reach $80,954.8 million in 2031. During the historic period, growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of canned foods such as fresh or frozen fish and seafood consumption contributed to the food cans market growth.

Key Trends In The Food Cans Market

To preserve nutrients and eliminate harmful microorganisms in canned, pickled or dried fruits and vegetables, canning companies are using the high-pressure pasteurization technique, called High Pressure Processing (HPP). High pressure pasteurization is a cold pasteurization technique in which sealed or packaged products are introduced into a vessel and subjected to high pressure of 87,000 pounds per square inch or the equivalent of 5,500 atmospheres using water. The high pressure inactivates viruses, bacteria, yeasts, parasites or molds present in the food, extending shelf life and preserving nutrients. Some of the companies using high pressure pasteurization include Agroindustrias AIB, Fresherized Foods, and Maryland Packaging.

Overview Of The Food Cans Market

The food cans market consists of sales of food cans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cans or containers for the distribution and/or storage of food and beverage items. The food is processed and sealed in airtight containers with tops that can be lifted and the contents can be consumed. These cans are used to store a variety of fruit, vegetables, dairy, fish, meat, ready meals, pet food, infant milk powder, beverages and other food products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Material: Aluminum Cans, Steel/Tin Cans

• By Product: 2-Piece Cans, 3-Piece Cans

• By End Use: Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Sauces, Jams And Pickles, Fruits And Vegetables, Tea And Coffee, Others

• By Geography: The global food cans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Crown Holding Inc., Ardagh Group, Kian Joo Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Can-Pack S.A.

Food Cans Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides food cans global market forecast and an overview of food cans global market.

