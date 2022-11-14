Online Gaming Edutainment Market To Reach USD 4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR Of 18%

Online Gaming Edutainment Market

Online gaming edutainment market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 4 billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period 2031

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Online Gaming Edutainment Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global online gaming edutainment market in terms of market segmentation by game type, gamers age group, category, and by region.Further, for in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry's growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~18% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2031. The market is segmented by game type into mobile games, free-to-play games, pay-to-play games, and pay-in-play games. Out of these, the free-to-play segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031, owing to the increasing number of players worldwide.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4306 The surge in the number of internet users, along with the increasing number of mobile game players, the rising trend of digital citizenship, as well as increasing female online game players are some of the major growth factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global online gaming edutainment market during the forecast period.Geographically, the global online gaming edutainment market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to garner the largest share by the end of 2031. The surge in the number of players in the region along with growing revenue from gaming industry the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.Growing Number of Online Game Players to Drive the Market GrowthIt was found that, in the year 2021, more than 75% of total gamers claimed to play games either online or in person with others.The rising trend of online gaming for passing time as well as for educational purposes is expected to drive the market growth. On the other hand, the development of critical skills in children through sources such as online gaming edutainment is expected to boost the market growth.However, the huge costs involved in design and content development and the possibility of cyberbullying and scamming are expected to operate as restraints to the growth of the global online gaming edutainment market over the forecast period.For more information about this report visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/online-gaming-edutainment-market/4306 This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global online gaming edutainment market which includes company profiling of Microsoft Corporation, Walt Disney Company, Activision Blizzard, Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Bungie, Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Sega Corporation, Square Enix, King.com Limited, PopReach Corporation, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global online gaming edutainment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.For Requesting Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4306 About Research NesterResearch Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution