Global Community And Individual Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Community And Individual Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022”, the community and individual services market size is predicted to reach a value of $1,249.3 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2016. The global community and individual services market size is expected to grow from $1,249.3 billion in 2021 to $1,955.4 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.4%. The global community and individual services market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 and reach $3,078.6 billion in 2031. There is increasing demand from people opting for community stay at retirement homes/group homes, especially in developing countries, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Community And Individual Services Market

Community and individual services providers are adopting latest technologies to enhance adult day care service quality being offered to senior citizens. They are widely using technologies such as wearable devices and geo-fencing. Sensors, voice activation, GPS, Bluetooth, and smartphone monitoring apps help in low-cost and efficient monitoring of patients. Major companies offering devices and solutions for community and individual care services include MedMinder, Reminder Noise, Philips Lifeline, GrandCare, iTraq, GreatCall and ClearCare.

Overview Of The Community And Individual Services Market

The community and individual services market report consists of the revenues from community and individual services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families or collect, prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic, national, or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars).

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Community And Individual Services Market Segmentation

• By Type: Community Food, Housing, Relief Services, Individual And Family Services

• By Mode: Offline, Online

• By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help

• By Geography: The global community and individual services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as World Food Program, UNICEF, Sanctuary Housing, Food For Poor, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

