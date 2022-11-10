At a CAGR of 4.1% | Muscle Stimulator Market Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies 2030

Muscle Stimulator Market Size

Rise in popularity of sports, surge in demand for fitness products, and increase in incidence of muscle disorder and diseases drive the growth of the Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global Muscle Stimulator Market Size was USD 122.46 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow to USD 183.88 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2021-2030.

Rise in popularity of sports, surge in demand for fitness products, and increase in incidence of muscle disorder and diseases drive the growth of the global muscle stimulator market. However, lack of usage guidelines and safety concerns and availability of alternative therapies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in technology integration creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Muscle Stimulator Market Report–

• AxioBionics LLC

• Beurer GmbH

• BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.

• Colfax Corporation (DJO Global Inc.)

• EMS Physio Ltd.

• Liberate Medical

• OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

• RS Medical

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

• Zynex Medical

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Segmentation: –

By Product type

• Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation

• Functional Electrical Stimulation

• Interferential

• Burst Mode Alternating Current

• Microcurrent Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulation

• Others

By Modality

• Portable & Handheld

• Table Top

By Application

• Pain Management

• Muscle Rehabilitation

• Muscle Atrophy

• Muscle Toning & Strengthening

• Muscle Spasticity & Spasms

• Others

By End User

• Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Home Care

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global muscle stimulator market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to availability of advanced therapeutics, high level of awareness, and heavy expenditure by the government on healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness in the region and supportive government initiatives.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

