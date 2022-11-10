Telemedicine Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 565.81 Billion By 2030 - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Global Telemedicine market is forecast to reach USD 565.81 billion by 2030

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Telemedicine market is forecast to reach USD 565.81 billion by 2030. Telemedicine is experiencing prospective opportunities in the field as rising adoption of IT in healthcare domain, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases and majorly the advantage of maximum reach in case of different medical crisis such as pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 or untapped target of population (rural areas or bedridden patients). Geriatric population is rapidly rising across the globe, and Europe and North America have the highest share of population with age of over sixty-five years and above. Telemedicine is emerging as crucial part of pandemic hit world, to remotely address many common medical conditions that are reflected among the old population such as Parkinson’s, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, arthritis and many more. According to the United Nations, in 2050, geriatric population are expected to account for 35% of the population in Europe, 28% in Northern America, 25% in Latin America and the Caribbean, 24% in Asia, 23% in Oceania and 9% in Africa. Traveling to hospitals for visits and unfamiliar environment of hospitals leads to non-compliance of patients to follow ups. Thus, tele-visits and telemedicine help in such situation to provide services remotely at their familiar environment.

In 2018, Europe in total had approximately 3 million dependent or bedridden patients. In such cases movement of patients is difficult wherein telemedicine or tele-visits need no shifting of critically ill patients leading to rising growth of telemedicine market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for telehealth is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Insurance companies such as Medicare, Medicaid cover telehealth reimbursement. Medicare part B reimburses clinicians for E-visits, communication, or virtual check-ins. Recently, the center for Medicare & Medicaid Services published coverage for COVID-19 telehealth resulting growing adoption of telemedicine. To approach the untapped market players are developing telemedicine solution resulting to enhance in the market demand. For instance, recently Texas A&M Health launched telemedicine station for rural patients. Moreover, huge ongoing pipeline research of the platform solution is expected to fuell the market growth in future. For instance, Canniesburn Regional Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit, U.K. is engaged in developing 3D telemedicine to practice efficiently in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistical Analysis:

Competitive Outlook of the Global Telemedicine Market

The globla Telemedicine market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the Telemedicine market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

MDLIVE, Teladoc, SteadyMD, Doctor on Demand, Maven Clinic, AMD Telemedicine, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., iCliniq, Polycom, HealthTap, Cardio Net Inc., Amwell, CVS Health, Synapse Medicine, Practo.

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

• Homecare

• mHealth

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Teleradiology

o Telepathology

o Teledermatology

o Telecardiology

o Telepsychiatry

o Others

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Cloud-based

o On-Premise

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Telemedicine report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

