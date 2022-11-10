Phosphate Rock Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors and Revenue Analysis 2027

Reports And Data

The global phosphate rock market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.7%, from USD 26.05 billion in 2019 to USD 43.82 billion in 2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global phosphate rock market is forecasted to reach USD 43.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the phosphate rock market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Report: Nutrien Limited, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., PhosAgro, Itafos, OCP Group, Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd. (YPH), The Mosaic Company, Fertoz, SC Phosphate Resources Limited, and Misr Phosphate, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The phosphate rock is the only substantial resource of phosphorus worldwide used significantly in the production of nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium fertilizers for providing nutrition to food-crop and making of animal feed supplements.

Phosphate rock also finds application in water treatment. It is added in a small amount in water supplies to prevent corrosion and is finds widespread usage in boiler water treatment.

The direct usage of phosphate rock evades the conventional wet acidification process for water-soluble phosphate fertilizers and avoids the production cycle of wastes comprising greenhouse gases and phospho-gypsum, therefore leads to energy conservation and environmental protection from industrial pollution.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest phosphate rock market share in 2019. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the presence of key producers in the region. Moreover, high demand for food, owing to the presence of a growing population in developing economies, such as India and China, and the easy availability of raw materials.

Deposits Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sedimentary Marine

Igneous

Metamorphic

Biogenic

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Water Treatment

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Phosphate Rock market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Phosphate Rock market.

The global Phosphate Rock market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

