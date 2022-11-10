RNA Based Therapeutic Market Growth Sturdy at 17.6% CAGR to Outstrip $25,121.95 million by 2030

RNA Based Therapeutic Market Report:

RNA based therapeutics market size generated $4,938.38 Mn in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,121.95 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RNA based therapeutics has been explored as a promising treatment option for the diseases which are difficult to treat. Development of this therapeutics is based on promising technologies such as RNA interference technology (RNAi), antisense technology. Moreover, Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicine and molecular diagnostics, also for the diagnostic purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized.

RNA based therapeutics is segmented into by type, by application, and by end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into RNA interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies. Based on application, the RNA based therapeutics market is segmented into genetic disorders and auto immune disorders. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research institutes, and hospitals & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Impact of COVID-19 on RNA Based Therapeutics Market-

Also, mRNA vaccines could potentially offer long-term solutions all over the world for diseases ranging from influenza to AIDS, but owing to lockdown measures and temporary closure of research institutes and academic research, the demand for RNA based therapeutic solutions decreased significantly.

This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the RNA antisense segment held the largest RNA based therapeutics market share in 2020 and RNA interference (RNAi) is expected to have fasted share during the forecast period.

By application, the genetic disorders segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the research institute held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry-

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Genzyme (Sanofi), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Biogen, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc.

