At 3.2 % CAGR, Global Linseed Market Size Worth USD $1.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Enlarging usage in pharmaceuticals and foods as chronic illnesses roaming worldwide is anticipated to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Linseed Market size is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Linseeds are also demarcated as flax seeds and are delineated as oil seeds fabricated from flowering plants that belong to the Linaceae crop family. Linseeds are consumed commonly in their ground and oil from throughout the globe. Owing to their health benefits they are also be called functional food. These seeds are recognized for their antioxidant and fiber-rich nature; consequently, they are extensively used as dietary supplements nowadays. Also, polyunsaturated fatty acids like linolenic acid, oleic acid, omega-3, and others have their staggering presence in flax seeds that extends them various disease-fighting properties.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Linseed Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Linseed Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the widespread production and consumption of flax seeds/linseeds. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2.Proliferating usage in linen manufacturing, tons of health benefits, and growing demand for fiber and protein-rich foods are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Linseed Market. Intensifying climatic abnormalities and poor demand and supply chain because of growing restrictions in the wake of virus mutations are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Linseed Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Linseed Market Segment Analysis-By Applications : The Global Linseed Market based on the applications can be further segmented into foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feeds, linen manufacturing, paints and varnishes, and others. The food segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to heavy consumption as a superfood.

Global Linseed Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Linseed Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021.

Global Linseed Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Linseed Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Linseed Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland

2. Linwoods Health Foods

3. CanMar Foods

4. Zeghers

5. AgMotion Inc

