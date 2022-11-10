Medical Imaging Market to Reach $68.8 Billion by 2030: Report Focusing on Opportunities and Growth

medical imaging procedures,

medical/diagnostic imaging market garnered $38.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $68.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factors boosting the market growth include technological advancements, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing geriatric population worldwide. In addition, increase in number of medical imaging procedures, and rising awareness for early diagnosis of clinical disorders are anticipated to further drive the demand for healthcare services in the world medical imaging market. However, scarcity of helium, high cost of imaging technologies, and unfavorable reimbursement scenario in the emerging economies are some of the factors restricting the market growth.

Rise in need for the point-of-care imaging system, increased demand for enhanced optical images for improved diagnosis of diseases and disorders, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global medical/diagnostic imaging market. However, high cost of diagnostic/medical imaging devices and unfavorable reimbursement scenarios restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of key players that aim to develop innovative technology and increase in R&D activities in imaging technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.P.A.

Fujifilm Corporation.

