Paraquat Dichloride Market worth $116.3 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.1% - IndustryARC

The surging consumer preference for the installation of gardens and lawns in commercial buildings drive the growth of the Paraquat Dichloride Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Paraquat Dichloride Market size is projected to reach a value of US$116.3 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Paraquat dichloride (also known as methyl viologen or gramoxone) is an organic compound primarily used as herbicides on agricultural crops such as grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits & vegetables and other crops in order to promote their growth and productivity while controlling the growth of weed from destroying such crops. It is also used as a defoliant, desiccant and plant growth regulator that facilitates the growth of the plant while increasing its productivity. The expansion of paraquat dichloride is primarily driven by its usage in the agricultural industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Paraquat Dichloride Market highlights the following areas -

1. Row crops type held the largest share in Paraquat Dichloride Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for paraquat dichloride during the production of row crops for weed control and for improving the overall crop yield and productivity.

2. The herbicides application in Paraquat Dichloride Market held a significant share in 2021, owing to the increasing use of paraquat dichloride as herbicides for the protection of agricultural crops from weeds.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Paraquat Dichloride Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector of the region. The ability of paraquat dichloride to control the growth of weeds and facilitate its growth while increasing its productivity makes them ideal for use in such sectors.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Paraquat Dichloride Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Row crops held the largest Paraquat Dichloride Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the surging production of row crops such as cereal grains, soybeans, cotton and more across the world. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), global grain production reached 1,498.9 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 4.5% in comparison to 1,434 million metric tons in 2020.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Paraquat Dichloride Market share of over 30% in the year 2021. The consumption of paraquat dichloride is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector.

3. The herbicides segment held a significant Paraquat Dichloride Market share of over 18% in 2021, owing to the increasing use of paraquat dichloride as herbicides for the protection of agricultural crops from weeds. For instance, according to the Pesticide Action Network Europe, around 3,50,000 tons of herbicides were sold in Europe in 2019, with the majority of their usage in the agricultural sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Paraquat Dichloride Industry are -

1. Ankar Industries Ltd.

2. Bhaskar Agrochemicals Ltd.

3. Canary Agro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

4. Dow Agrosciences Ltd.

5. Jayalakshmi Fertilisers



