Live Chat Software Market Value to Gain USD 1.7 Billion by 2030

Live Chat Software Market Size

Rise in awareness about benefits of the live chat software are expected to create growth opportunities for this market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global live chat software market generated $755.23 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in popularity of live chat for resolving questions related to online shopping, adoption of live chat by organizations to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and benefits of live chat software over conventional customer support drive the growth of the global live chat software market. However, lack of standardization restrains the market growth. On the other hand, the integration of social media platforms and live chat software is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4391

The retail and ecommerce segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the retail and ecommerce segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global live chat software market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ability of retailers and ecommerce providers to connect with customers during the shopping process rather than after a purchase and elimination of the need to deal with customer service requests in the future. However, the travel and hospitality segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to implementation of live chat on websites and apps to gain competitive edge by connecting with potential customers.

The mobile segment to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on device type, the mobile segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rapid adoption of smartphones, internet penetration in emerging economies, and rapid development of mobile applications for various industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, and education. The report also analyzes the desktop segment.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4391

North America to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global live chat software industry, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled tools to help businesses with customer support, sales, and marketing. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for live chat software from numerous industries to automate and scale their activity and surge in adoption of chats app in countries such as India and China.

Leading Market Players –

• LogMeIn, Inc.

• LivePerson, Inc.

• Zendesk

• SnapEngage

• Livechat, Inc.

• Olark

• Kayako, Inc.

• Freshdesk, Inc.

• Woopra, Inc.

• Provide Support LLC

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4391

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY –

• By Product, in 2020 the customer service live chat system dominated the live chat software market size.

• By device, in 2020, the mobile segment dominated the live chat software market size.

• Depending on end user, retail and Ecommerce segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 of Live chat software market share. However, travel & hospitality sector is expected to witness significant growth in the forecasted period.

• Region wise, the live chat software industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Buy This Research Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Mobile Biometrics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

