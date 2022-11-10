Vantage Circle at People Matters Total Rewards and Wellbeing Conference 2022

Vantage Circle at TRWC 2022

Vantage Circle presented as a diamond partner at People Matters Total Rewards and Wellbeing Conference hosted on 9th November, 2022

Conferences like TRWC, and interactive sessions with the industry thought leaders and experts help us get insights on new trends and innovations” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, participated in the Total Rewards and Wellbeing Conference hosted by People Matters on 9th November 2022 in Delhi.

At the conference, the CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, Partha Neog, made a keynote speech on “Enhancing the Employee Experience with the right tools and frameworks for recognition and wellness.” Partha highlighted the recognition paradox in organizations where the recognition model is under-leveraged. The reasons are unclear objectives, insufficient tools, undefined metrics, and a non-unified approach.

“We at Vantage Circle collectively strive to work towards a better work culture and improve employee experience in the workspace. And in a conference like TRWC, interactive sessions with the industry thought leaders and experts help us get insights on new trends and innovations”, quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Other members from Vantage Circle, Atif Ayubi, Director- Program Management, Aishwarya Sahu- Associate Director of Strategic Partnership and Vijay Sihag- Associate Vice President also enjoyed their interactions and the networking sessions with the CXOs, CHROs, C&B, Engagement, Reward, Employee Experience, and Wellness leaders.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About TRWC:

People Matters Total Rewards & Wellbeing Conference 2022 is back when we need it the most! People & Culture leaders and Reward professionals need to work together as a leadership team to build a stronger and more meaningful company culture to make attraction, retention and engagement more ‘sticky’. Additionally, on the recruitment side, reward leaders need to also broaden the scope so that organizations can attract different types of workers.

