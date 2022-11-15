Capital Numbers is Recognized as One of the “Most Reviewed Web Development Companies” in 2022 by The Manifest
Capital Numbers is honored with one of the “Most Reviewed Web Development Companies” title by The Manifest.
The Manifest, the leading business news and how-to website powered by Clutch, named Capital Numbers as one of the Most Reviewed Web Development Companies in 2022.
— Mukul Gupta
The Manifest evaluated companies based on maximum positive client reviews on Clutch in the past 12 months. It measured the unbiasedness, authenticity, and quality of the reviews and rated the best companies. Capital Numbers is proud to have 4.8 ratings and 160 client reviews on Clutch.
According to The Manifest’s 2022 report, Capital Numbers is among India's best-recommended web development companies based on its industry reputation, customer reviews, team expertise, and more. This award highly reflects the unmatchable services Capital Numbers offers its clients. Since its inception in 2012, Capital Numbers has made a mark on the industry with its innovative ideas and future-oriented strategies.
The Manifest, a Washington, DC-based business news website, aims to assist users by providing agency shortlists, data-driven blogs, and step-by-step instructions. Its recent report highlights the best companies that earned the highest number of stellar testimonials and strong recommendations for their inaugural company awards.
When sharing the joy of receiving the award, Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers, said, “ I am gratified to accept this award. It became the hallmark of our commitment to excellence and endless efforts to achieve this. I thank our clients for putting their trust and confidence in our company. Also, I appreciate our team players, as their dedication and hard work earned this recognition for our company. This honor is ultimately a tribute to their ingenuity and teamwork. And as a company, we dream that our successes today will achieve new heights in the coming years.”
This award speaks for itself. Capital Numbers looks forward to exceeding clients’ expectations and helping them reach their goals effectively. Also, it can’t wait to receive more prestigious awards and touch new realms.
