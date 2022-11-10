Human Capital Management Market | Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2031

Human Capital Management Market

The report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in automation of HR processes, the increase in the adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions, and an increase in demand for unified HCM solutions are the factors propelling the growth of the global human capital management market during the forecast period. Moreover, the simplification of HR operations has positively impacted the need for the human capital management industry.

However, data security and privacy concerns related to cloud deployment are anticipated to hamper the human capital management market during the forecast period. On the contrary, technological advancements such as AI, ML, and RPA in HCM solutions are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the human capital management market forecast.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall human capital management market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the need for automated HCM solutions for the smooth functioning of HR operations in large enterprises.

However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to growth in technological advancements of SMEs, which is anticipated to grow in the coming years and is expected to further fuel the global human capital management market growth.

Region-wise, the HCM market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its higher expenditure on technological solutions.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in a number of startups and the expanding business sector of the region, which is expected to fuel the growth of the human capital management industry in the region during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact has prompted every company and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. Moreover, due to strict guidelines issued by government authorities, people were forced to be in-house.

This led to the adoption of human capital management by enterprises globally. So, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the HCM market. Moreover, human capital management is becoming increasingly important, especially as work evolves related to COVID-19.

With more employees working remotely and increased demand for specialized skills and workforce data, HCM teams and managers can offer comprehensive support across an organization and bring out the best in everyone.

For instance, according to a report published by Glassdoor, in December 2020, more than 51% of job seekers relied on online platforms for new opportunities. Similar trends were being noticed across the world, which supported the growth of the global human capital management market during the period.

The key players profiled in the human capital management market analysis are ADP, INC., Cornerstone, Epicore Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, INFOR, Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sumtotal Systems, LLC, and UKG, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By industry vertical, the IT & Telecom segment accounted for the largest human capital management market share in 2021.

• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

