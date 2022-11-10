Precasting Market size is forecast to reach US$104.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Precasting Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$104.8 billion by 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Precasting Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$104.8 billion by 2027. Precast materials can be categorized into various types which include precast floor slabs, precast beams, precast walls, precast columns, precast staircases and more. The expansion of the precasting market is primarily driven by its usage in the construction industry. According to recent insights from World Cement, the global construction industry output increased by 5.7% in 2021. An increase in construction activities along with the surging green building initiatives is expected to drive the growth of the precasting market size in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the availability of substitutes may confine the market growth. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted construction activities, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the precasting industry. However, a steady recovery in new development and construction contracts has been witnessed across many countries around the world since 2021, which in turn, is driving the demand for precast materials.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Precasting market highlights the following areas -

1. New construction segment held the largest share in the Precasting Market in 2021, owing to an increase in new construction activities across the world.

2. Residential segment held a significant share in the Precasting Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for precast materials for use in floors, concrete frameworks, walls and other applications of residential buildings.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Precasting Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the construction sector in the region. In October 2021, the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam proposed around 266 residential housing projects across the country which are scheduled to be completed during 2022-2025.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Precasting Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The new construction type held the largest share (30%) of the Precasting Market in 2021, owing to an increase in new construction activities across the world. In 2021, the construction of two new mixed-use towers began in Australia, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

2. The residential segment held a significant share of over 20% in the Precasting Market in 2021, owing to the increase in construction of residential buildings across the globe. In October 2021, the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam proposed VND 30 trillion (US$1.3 billion) credit package to build low-cost residential homes for workers. The project is scheduled for completion by 2025.

3. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Precasting Market share of around 35% in the year 2021. The consumption of precasting material is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the construction sector. In January 2022, the government of China approved 695 building and construction projects with a total investment of US$471 billion.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Precasting industry are:

1. Boral Ltd.

2. LafargeHolcim

3. Gulf Precast

4. Olson Precast Company

5. Larsen & Toubro

