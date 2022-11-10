Managed Network Services Market Size is Predicted to Reach $112,441+Mn &CAGR of 10.9% by 2028; Says The Insight Partners
Rising Digital Transformation to Drive Managed Network Services Market during 2022–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners started a new business research with title “Managed Network Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Deployment, Organization Size and End-Use Vertical" the market is expected to grow from US$ 60358.48 million in 2022 to US$ 112,441.87 million by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2028. The market report also focuses on Managed Network Services market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and global major leading industry players with information.
Download Exclusive Sample (PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000653/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Brief Overview on Managed Network Services Market:
Businesses are rapidly embracing significant network technologies to support business initiatives and gain a competitive advantage. It is leading to an increase in network traffic, data volumes, bandwidth requirements, and proliferation of IoT and cloud. As companies are increasingly adopting digital transformation to deliver better customer experiences and compete more effectively, there is a growing need for services that support such modernization of information technology (IT) within different enterprises. Additionally, while companies seek to adopt digital transformation, the availability of skilled personnel and the cost of retaining them become hindrances for most enterprises. Managed network service providers, often termed managed service providers (MSPs), strongly aid in overcoming such hindrances. Enterprises easily avail of their digital transformation service without the requirement of managing or maintaining an IT department within their enterprise. These factors collectively drive the growth of managed network services market size globally.
The managed network services market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The growing digital transformation in financial & technology industries in APAC supports the market growth for managed network services. In the finance industry, adopting managed network services helps execute a wide range of complex cross-asset class trading strategies, which require connectivity for the complete portfolio of business continuity, trade lifecycle services, risk mitigation risk, and liquidity management. Additionally, Chinese firms have been one of the keenest adopters of technology in the APAC region as they seek to gain a competitive edge through digitalization and innovation. Similar trends are being witnessed across other nations in the region, such as India and Singapore. Such factors are likely to drive APAC’s managed network services market size during the forecast period.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Managed Network Services Market are shown below:
By Type (Managed LAN, Managed Network Security, Managed Monitoring, Managed VPN, Managed WAN, and Managed Wi-Fi)
By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise)
By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)
By End-Use Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-Commerce, and Others)
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Managed Network Services Market Report are –
Accenture PLC; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Fujitsu, Ltd.; HCL Technologies Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kyndryl Holdings Inc.; NTT Ltd.; Tata Consultancy Services; and More.
The Global Managed Network Services Market studies offers a fundamental evaluation of the enterprise inclusive of definitions, classifications, packages and enterprise chain structure. The Global Managed Network Services Market Share evaluation is furnished for the worldwide markets inclusive of improvement trends, aggressive panorama evaluation, and key areas improvement status. Development regulations and plans are mentioned in addition to production strategies and value systems also are analyzed. This document additionally states import/export consumption, deliver and call for Figures, value, price, sales and gross margins. For every producer covered, this document analyzes their Managed Network Services production sites, capacity, production, ex-manufacturing unit price, sales and marketplace proportion in worldwide marketplace.
The global managed network services market ecosystem comprises the following stakeholders cloudservice providers, security providers, infrastructure, connectivity and technology providers, managed network service providers, and end user enterprises. Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services are some of the biggest cloud platform providers. The security providers provide cybersecurity solutions to ensure the safety of the network solutions being adopted. Symantec, Fortinet, Force Point, Check Point, and Palo Alto Networks are some of the players providing security solutions. Infrastructure, connectivity, and technology providers include several vendors whose solutions and services are required to enable and provide network services. Managed network service providers provide different forms of managed services to their clients. It can provide support for network virtualization, Wi-Fi network management, and SD-WAN implementation, among others. End user enterprises can be from different verticals, ranging from government authorities, automotive manufacturers, and telecommunication enterprises to schools and colleges.
Do You Have Any Question Speak To Analyst @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000653?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted major countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, leading to decreased productivity. Several economies in Asia Pacific experienced a sharp decline in their GDP in 2020 due to the sudden closedown of the majority of economic activities across the region. Severe travel restrictions were put into effect across several regions. Such disruptions promoted work-from-anywhere (WFA) trends and strong adoption of digital transformation globally, as enterprises started to adapt to the changing business scenario. Continued...
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Top Related Reports:
Telecom Managed Services Market
Cloud Managed Services Market
Cloud Managed Networking Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/cloud-managed-networking-market?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
IoT Managed Services Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/iot-managed-services-market?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Contact Us:
If you have any queries pertaining to the report or would like further information, feel free to reach out to us at-
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn