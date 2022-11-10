Propionaldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Propionaldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR 4.8% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propionaldehyde Market size is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR 4.8% during 2022-2027. Propionaldehyde is prepared by oxidizing 1-propanol with a sulfuric acid/potassium dichromate solution or using a rhodium catalyst in the hydroformylation process which combines ethylene and synthesis gas. Rapidly rising demand for propanal or propionaldehyde as a disinfectant and preservative in plastic and rubber manufacturing applications has raised the market growth. Generally, propionaldehyde is an organic compound that is used for the production of propanol and propionic acid. Significant expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries around the world, as well as increased production capacity and need for propionic acid, are likely to fuel the demand for propionaldehyde. Additionally, increased demand for propionaldehyde in various end-use industries such as cosmetics, food and beverage, agriculture, among others, is one of the primary driving factors for the propionaldehyde market to rise throughout the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Propionaldehyde market highlights the following areas -

1. The European region dominated the propionaldehyde market due to the rising demand for propionaldehyde from various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries in economies such as UK, Germany, and France.

2. Globally, the increasing demand for propionaldehyde for manufacturing propionic acid, owing to rising demand from the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors is estimated to drive the growth of the propionaldehyde market in the projected period.

3. However, an increase in various harmful effects caused by the exposure of organic compounds such as propionaldehyde or propanal may create hurdles for the market growth in the projected period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The rising demand for fertilizers as a result of the need to improve agricultural yields in the face of variables such as shrinking arable land is estimated to drive the market growth. As a result, the need for propionaldehyde in the production of fertilisers and pesticides is increasing. Therefore, the increasing use of propionaldehyde in the formulation of fertilizers is estimated to drive the market's growth.

2. The agriculture segment held the largest share in the propionaldehyde market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. In the agriculture sector, propionaldehyde is utilized for chemical preparations. Governments in both developed and emerging countries are increasingly focusing on increasing agricultural productivity, resulting in increased demand for agricultural products such as pesticides, fertilisers, and other agricultural chemicals.

3. Increasing production of cosmetics and personal care products in the European countries has driven the demand for propionaldehyde. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, after Germany France with €11.5 billion (US$ 13.7 billion) was the largest national market for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe in the year 2020. Thus, the rising usage of propionaldehyde in several end-use industries in the European region is further anticipated to drive the overall market in the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Propionaldehyde industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Eastman Chemical Company

3. Dow Chemical Company

4. China National Petroleum Corporation

5. Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

