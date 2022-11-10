FNP Venues revamping Vilasa to Raga
Raga Farm is a centrally air-conditioned banquet hall spread over 32,000 sq. ft. The décor and interiors of the banquet hall shout opulence and luxury.DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FNP Venues was introduced as a vertical under Ferns N Petals in 2007. With over 10 wedding venues in South Delhi and Gurugram, they offer premium spaces to host weddings and events of your dreams. FNP Venues aim to make timeless memories for your special occasions. To keep up with prevailing wedding trends, FNP Venues is always up to date with its services and venues. To understand what their customers want, FNP Venues has not left any stone unturned when it comes to accentuating the beauty of their venues. If FNP talks about sheer elegance and luxury, they ensure that their venues speak for themselves.
Among all the venues that FNP caters to, there is one such venue located at the prime location of National Highway – 8, at the border of Gurugram and New Delhi, known as Raga. Raga was formerly known as Vilasa and the venue went through a massive makeover as the vertical decided to refurbish Vilasa and rename it as Raga. Raga has been a top choice for many people among the venues situated on NH-8. The biggest winning factor is its location and the facilities it entails.
Raga Farm is a centrally air-conditioned banquet hall spread over 32,000 sq. ft. The décor and interiors of the banquet hall shout opulence and luxury. With the right amalgamation of modern and contemporary elegance, Raga Farm is the right choice for those who are looking for a premium set-up and want to host events in a magical setting. Most guests prefer Raga Farm over certain nearby venues because of the amenities that are available at the venue. The 30-feet high ceiling adds grandeur to the venue, adding a larger-than-life element to it. These venues are designed by a large repertoire of national and international designers who empanelled with FNP Venues to keep abreast of the latest trends in wedding designs
The venue can accommodate 1200 guests and has a parking space for 800 cars. Raga Farm is designed to offer a luxurious setting for hosting any kind of event, from weddings to corporate parties. Speaking of luxury, this venue is also known for offering the dreamiest and most magical couples’ stage, which can elevate a wedding setting. Keeping the French architecture and designs in mind, the interiors of the hall are the perfect combination of modern and luxury set-up. As the décor is all installed by our team of professional wedding venue designers, guests normally would not want to alter the décor elements. However, if there are certain requirements from the client’s end, some changes can be made to the décor at an additional cost and as per your requirement.
FNP Venues is known for its sheer dedication and elegance. To host the most memorable experience, the venues offer an in-house team of event managers that work with utmost proficiency to cater to your needs. From décor, logistics, and catering to entertainment, everything is looked after by their professional staff to ensure that you have the best experience with FNP Venues. As you will always have a choice to bring in your own caterer, FNP Venues offers a range of caterers on their panel that you can choose from. From the best of the best, there are options from all sorts of cuisines and menus to choose from.
Luxury cannot be talked about; it can only be seen. Keeping that in mind, Raga Farm has maintained its elegance even after the refurbishment and is ready to welcome everyone to have the most memorable experience of their lives. By offering a space that is flexible and has a unique set-up, all kinds of events can be organized flawlessly at Raga. Every element of the venue oozes opulence, making it one of the most popular venues in Delhi/NCR.
