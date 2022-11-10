Antibodies Market Share Worth US$247.8 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Prevalence of Various Forms of Autoimmune Disorders is Increasing the Growth of Antibodies Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Antibodies Market size is forecast to reach $247.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Antibodies are produced in response to antigens by plasma cells. It is also known as immunoglobin and are used as diagnostics as well as therapeutics purposes for various indications of diseases such as macular degeneration, crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and asthma among others. Growing demand for personalized medicine and structure based drug design along with the increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Antibodies Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antibodies Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Antibodies Market in 2020 owing to the development of structure based drug designs and increasing research in the fields of proteomics as well as in genomics. The Antibodies Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing applications in oncology, neurobiology, cardiology, and autoimmunology are likely to aid the market growth of the Antibodies Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibodies Market report.

4. High cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results is poised to create the hurdles for the Antibodies Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: Monoclonal Antibodies held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing number of research activities that required advanced genetic platforms and are used in development as well as discovery of new therapies to treat cancers.

Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: Western Blotting held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases with limited treatment options. Western blotting is preferred over other technologies such as flow cytometry for detection of HIV antibodies owing to the greater accuracy that it provides.

Antibodies Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Antibodies Market with a major share of 39.7% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing research in the fields of proteomics & genomics, and presence of key players of biopharmaceuticals & biotechnology firms. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing number of research activities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing pharmaceuticals investments.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antibodies industry are -

1. Abbott Diagnostics

2. AG Scientific Inc

3. Bristol Myers Squibb

4. Novartis AG

5. Pfizer Inc.

