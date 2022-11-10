Field Service Management Market Size Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion with CAGR of 14.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Field Service Management Market Drivers Increase Development and Digitalization Transition in the Field Services Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Field Service Management Market size is forecast to reach $6.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2026. The growing demand for mobile apps to gain real-time visibility into field operations and the adoption of cloud-based field service management solutions, with increasing time demands and cost-effective solutions will drive the market. The increasing demand for mobility-based solutions to boost field operations, scaling up the activities of field technicians with the assistance of advanced technologies are some of the major drivers for the development of the service management industry. The number of field technicians employed worldwide has already surpassed the 20 million level and is expected to continue to rise over the forecast period. Hence with the increasing number of field service technicians management software such as mobile field service, mobile workforce management, field service automation software for field service software is expected to rise in the forecast period. The category of services is likely to grow even faster than the segment of solutions. Field service management services have a broad range of uses, varying from customer support for products delivery, policy and execution to business needs. Field resources support companies connect legacy systems to modern applications and carry out preparation and deployment research so that consumers can concentrate on their core business. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide services to businesses in different industries and help them deal with challenges when configuring solutions for field service management. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18422/field-service-management-market-research-report-analysis.html

Key takeaways:

1. Increasing the use of mobile devices in several market sectors aid in handling inventories. In the current market situation, inventory management solutions are implemented in several mobile devices to help service organizations exploit data from the field to enhance the preparation and forecasting of their components.

2. Cloud-based field service management offers companies the ease and versatility to more effectively run their business in the workplace as well as in the sector. Some of the advantages of cloud-base field resources management are; it allows remote access, provides security and data preservation, is paperless, and also delivers information in real time.

3. In 2018, the manufacturing sector had the largest 24.8 per cent market share. Field service management is a significant investment sector for producers, as they seek to address the need for greater consumer awareness.

4. North America is expected to account for the Field Service Management Market's largest share. The region comprises developed countries - United States and Canada, and is deemed the most mature country for the use of digital technologies.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18422

Segmental Analysis:

1. The cloud distribution method is expected to grow faster in this sector at 22.1% through 2026 due to its easy, flexible, inexpensive and scalable characteristics, as it is quickly implemented by different companies.

2. The manufacturing sector dominated the global market in 2020 at 26.5% on the basis of vertical production, and is expected to rise in the forecast period. Field service approaches enable manufacturing companies to reliable, productive and error-free their business operations.

3. Field Service Management technology market is dominated by North America, North America has the largest market share with 36.8% in 2020, as the country is a major hub for technological innovation and an early adopter of new technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Field Service Management industry are -

1. Oracle (US)

2. Microsoft (US)

3. IFS (Sweden)

4. ClickSoftware (US)

5. ServiceMax (US)

Click on the following link to buy the Field Service Management Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18422

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cloud Field Service Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cloud-Field-Service-Management-Market-Research-505493

B. Workforce Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15473/workforce-management-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062