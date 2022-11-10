Polyester Coatings Market size is estimated to reach US$17.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Polyester Coatings Market size is estimated to reach US$17.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyester Coatings Market size is estimated to reach US$17.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Polyesters are acidic and hydroxyl functional resins. These polyester resins are prepared from condensation of polyhydric alcohols and dibasic or tribasic or anhydrides. It has wide variety of industrial applications ranging from aviation and construction to gardening and furniture. Majorly polyesters are used as the thermoplastic polymers in coatings providing adhesion and resistance to hydrolysis and weathering. It comes in different technologies like solvent based coating, water-based coating and powder based coating. Alkyd resins and organic polyesters are vegetable oil modified polyesters. It is mainly used in metal casting. A fluorocarbon based plastic resins are called Fluoropolymers. It has a high resistance to acidic and basic compounds. Epoxy polyester hybrid are commonly used in powder coatings. It provides high resistance to chemicals and corrosion.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Polyester-Coatings-Market-Research-511408

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyester Coatings market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Polyester Coatings Market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for sustainable products mainly in industrial coatings.

2. Polyester coating is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the surge in demand from construction industry.

3. Polyester coatings play an important role in several industries especially in the household appliances which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511408

Segmental Analysis:

1. The water based segment held the largest Polyester Coatings Market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period. This is owing to an increase in the use of water-borne coatings by automobiles and residential construction. Water-based coatings are both cost-effective and high-quality.

2. The construction segment held the largest Polyester Coatings Market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period. The creation of households, which is a significant demand driver for the coatings sector, is favorable and growing. Overall, housing demand is high, but supply of affordable houses is restricted, implying the rise in housing prices.

3. The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the Polyester Coatings Market in 2021 and held nearly 32% of market share. Increase in construction projects in Asia Pacific is boosting the demand for paints and coatings. As the Polyester resins are one of the major raw materials in paint manufacturing it has a direct impact on Polyester Coatings Market. Thus, the growth in construction industry and surge in demand for paints and coating, in turn boosts the market growth.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyester Coatings industry are:

1. 3M Company

2. Dupont

3. BASF SE

4. AGC Chemicals

5. Dow Chemical Company

Click on the following link to buy the Polyester Coatings Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511408

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Industrial Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11724/industrial-coatings-market.html

B. Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Unsaturated-Polyester-Resins-Market-Research-510804

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062