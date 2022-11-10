Poultry Feed Additives Market size is estimated to reach US$12.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications Of Mold Inhibitors Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Poultry Feed Additives Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Poultry Feed Additives Market size is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Poultry feed additives are materials that are included in poultry feed to enhance its nutritional value, improve performance, or curb ailments. Mold inhibitors avert the development of molds already existing in raw materials and feed. The most typical mold inhibitor is propionic acid in different commercial preparations inclusive of multi-blends of acids and additional constituents. The purpose of utilizing amino acid additives in poultry feed is to augment the dearth of equivalent amino acids in compound feed and perform a role in accomplishing the balance of amino acids.

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Poultry Feed Additives Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for poultry meat enhanced by the intake of processed poultry in nations like China, India and Australia and the surging demand for micro-nutrients in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Poultry Feed Additives Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for poultry meat and eggs from the developing countries and the proliferating demand for micro-nutrients in poultry production. However, the limitations of utilizing wheat in feed formulation include the existence of high non-starch polysaccharides contents leading to intestinal digesta viscosity issue and the presence of high fiber content which makes it hard to be disintegrated by chicken which is some of the major factors hampering the growth of Poultry Feed Additives Market.

3. Poultry Feed Additives Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Poultry Feed Additives Market report.

Poultry Feed Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Poultry Feed Additives Market based on type can be further segmented into Minerals, Amino Acids, Probiotics, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, and Others.

Poultry Feed Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Poultry Feed Additives Market based on the application can be further segmented into Turkeys, Ducks, Geese, and Chicken. The Chicken segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Poultry Feed Additives Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Poultry Feed Additives Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Poultry Feed Additives Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging intake of poultry meat in the Asia-Pacific region.

The top 5 players in the Poultry Feed Additives Industry are -

1. Novozymes AS

2. Alltech Inc.

3. Elanco Animal Health

4. Evonik Industries

5. BASF SE

