Lecithin and Phospholipids Market like to cross $8.8 Billion by 2031, Registering with a CAGR of 5.6%

Lecithin and Phospholipids

Lecithin & phospholipids play important role in processing of food, beverage items, they help improve the quality of product add texture, act as food thickener.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Lecithin and Phospholipids Market," The Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Lecithin is widely used in the food & beverages, feed, and pharmaceutical industry. It primarily functions as an emulsifier and dispersing agent. It is derived from the plant as well as animal sources. Plant-based sources include soy, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower, while animal-based sources majorly include eggs and red meat. Lecithin emulsifiers keep the blend of two impossible-to-mix liquids in a stable state. Increasing the shelf life of the end product has helped Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Demand grow over time.

Soy is one of the most widely grown crops in the U.S., with 94% of it genetically modified. Soy is a low-cost source of lecithin. To extract lecithin from soybean oil, chemicals such as acetone and hexane are used. However, lecithin derived from sunflower oil is becoming more popular, possibly due to the need to declare allergens in food. Sunflower lecithin is also an option for those who want to avoid genetically modified crops. The extraction process is typically more straightforward, using cold pressing rather than chemical solvents.

The availability of ready-to-eat and processed food products such as ramen, meats, and dairy products in the market has attracted consumers for the past two to three decades. With time, packaged products are developing according to the market's demand and consumer necessities. Currently, consumers expect the best quality of food & beverage products offered by manufacturing companies. Pre-cooked or ready meals are incredibly convenient, less time-consuming, and cost-efficient, and less effort is required for meal preparation. The benefit has increased the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Trends for ready meals, particularly among the working population and students.

An emulsifier is a significant ingredient used in binding a product's chemical compounds. Increased synthetic emulsifiers are hampering the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Growth business since it has been related to gut inflammation in consumers due to long-term consumption. According to the National Center for Biotechnological Information, synthetic emulsifiers, such as polysorbate 80, promote bacterial translocation across the gut wall, intestinal inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. This raises the potential of dietary emulsifiers in illnesses such as coronary artery disease, source two diabetes, and Crohn's disease.

The lecithin and phospholipids market is segmented into the source, type, application, nature, and region. Based on the basis, the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market is categorized into soy, sunflower, rapeseed s & canola, egg, and others. By type, it is fragmented into fluid lecithin, de-oiled lecithin, and modified. By nature, it is segregated into GMO and Non-GMO. By application, it is fragmented into feed, food & beverages, industrial, and healthcare. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The players operating in the lecithin and phospholipids industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, MCD Group BV., Bunge Limited, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Wilmar International Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company, Vav Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Sondrugestvo Group, Kewpie Corporation, Fismer Lecithin, and Lipoid GmbH.

Key findings of the study

Based on the source, the soy segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the market forecast period.

The fluid lecithin segment accounted for a significant share of the lecithin and phospholipids market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the feed segment accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

