Gait Trainer Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising prevalence for motor disability is predicted to accelerate the Gait Trainer Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Gait Trainer Market size was estimated at $412 Million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gait Trainer industry has witnessed huge demand owing to rise in the incidence of Parkinson's disease and cerebral palsy, as well as an increase in the number of spinal injuries globally. Walking disorder is caused by a later accident or disease, such as a traumatic brain injury, incomplete spinal cord injury, or stroke. Conventional physiotherapy is known to be cost effective and offers long term benefits for movement in the effected joint and pain relief. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/gait-trainer-market.html-508354

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Gait Trainer Market highlights the following areas -

1. Industry is predicted to witness significant growth owing to older adults and especially demand from the people suffering from disabilities owing to muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, paraplegia and spinal cord injury.

2. According to WHO, the prevalence of spinal cord injury is rising in developing countries like India, and the healthcare burden owing to the spinal cord injury is predicted to the developed countries.

3. Cerebral palsy is most commonly seen in children born prematurely or with a low birth weight. According to the U.S., researchers from Deerfield Institute in 2019, prevalence of Muscular dystrophy was found to be 6.09 per 100,000 males across all age groups. It is reported to be around 10,015 cases in 2019.

4. According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), stroke is the most common cause of adult disability where, every year around 795,000 Americans have stroke and 160,000 individuals dye from stroke.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508354

Segmental Analysis:

Gait Trainer Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: Gait Trainer Walker segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to its extensive usage in rehabilitation and clinical environments with a wide range of features. These features cater to various degrees of mobility disability in a person caused by various reasons such as cerebral palsy, Muscle sclerosis, stroke and others.

Gait Trainer Market Segment Analysis – By Category: Adult Gait Trainer segment has accounted for largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the growing worldwide elderly population and being a significant contributor of adult category segment growth in manual Gait Trainer market growth.

Gait Trainer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: According to CDC, in the US 61 million adults live disability, and 26% adults have some or the other disability. In total number of disability cases in US around 13.7% accounts for the motor disability where the individual is incapable or finds it difficult to walk or climb the stairs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gait Trainer industry are -

1. ReWalk Robotics

2. OttoBock

3. Rifton Equipment

4. Esko Bionics

5. AbleData

Click on the following link to buy the Gait Trainer Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508354

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Active Wheelchair Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19487/active-wheelchair-market.html

B. Patient Handling Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16956/patient-handling-equipment-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062