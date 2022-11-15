CardFunder Releases Newest Online Giving Tool Making Hybrid and Virtual Fundraising Easier Than Ever.
This revolutionary giving platform now offers a three-pronged approach to raising donations.
This tool vastly increases the reach and efficiency of digital fundraising efforts tapping into the potential of billions in unused gift card funds.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CardFunder, a revolutionary gift card donation platform, announces its newest giving feature: an online giving tool. Now, every charity working with CardFunder will receive a custom URL, a mobile app landing page, and a sharable QR code.
— Russ Howard - Founder & CEO
With this novel social sharing feature, CardFunder now offers three ways to donate a gift card: physically handing over the card, donating via a mobile app, or giving via an online URL. The new URL option takes supporters directly to a fundraiser’s landing page, allowing them to donate by filling out a simple form. This new tool dramatically boosts reach and facilitates virtual and hybrid fundraising events, allowing groups to collect unused or partially used gift cards as charitable donations.
This unprecedented three-pronged approach to fundraising lets groups reach a broad range of donors, unlimited by geography. Donors can then give using the option they feel comfortable with, increasing the likelihood that groups will receive donations from supporters. All three options are intuitive and straightforward, equipping groups to raise funds for their worthy causes.
These technological advancements in fundraising enhance the mix of tools available to nonprofits, schools, and community groups, providing easy access to a massive—and largely untapped—base of funds. In the U.S., 47% of people with gift cards end up not using them, whether the cards ultimately get lost or the business closes before they’re used. Millennials have an average of $226 in gift card funds, and Gen Zers have $149. In total, Americans have $21 billion in unused gift cards. CardFunder has a simple mission: to connect causes with the abundance of unused gift card funds, putting them to work for a meaningful purpose.
Sign up for free to launch a fundraiser for a community group, church, school, or nonprofit. Campaigns can be set up and launched in minutes, allowing causes to share it with friends around the country in time for the holidays and Giving Tuesday. CardFunder will validate the cards, cash them in, and send funds right to a bank account. With the ease of giving via CardFunder’s three options, a fundraiser can easily take off or even go viral!
About CardFunder
CardFunder powers fundraising efforts by enabling community groups to accept unwanted gift card funds. CardFunder provides all the tools and resources needed to run a gift card campaign efficiently to serve schools, churches, nonprofits, and other groups. Through these efforts, CardFunder helps local groups and large nonprofits tap into the more than $20B in unspent gift cards.
