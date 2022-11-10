Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Snowballing global temperature is Projected to Drive Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $1.24 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Interdigital Tinea Pedis Treatment is widely known as, “athlete’s foot” is a communicable infection that befalls amid the toes of feet. Itchiness while wearing the shoes, reddish skin, dryness, and rashes are common symptoms of Tinea Pedis Treatment. Upsurge in infectious diseases exhibiting communicable nature, the surfeit of funding's into research and development to generate more reliable and effective measures to cure such ailments are set to drive the growth of the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Tinea Pedis Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rise in fungal infections, and state-of-the-art medical/healthcare setup. However, the growing Asia-Pacific medical infrastructure would help in curing the said ailment in the disease dominant portion of Southeast Asia.

2. The intensification in the communicable ailments after COVID-19 is driving the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market. However, casual behavior of people especially in developing countries such as India, China toward such infections and discountenance in treatment and prescription from the doctor are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tinea Pedis Treatment Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Segment Analysis-By Use/Exercise: Topical medication segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to jaw-dropping discoveries in topical medicine’s field such as effective antifungal sprays, powders, and gels, swelling fungal infection cases around the world, side effects associated with various oral drugs.

Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel: The Retail pharmacy and Drug store segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as the widespread presence of such drug and pharmacy stores in countries around the globe even in the remotest parts, convenience in buying drugs due to over-the-counter facilities, and no pre-appointments and prescriptions are required while purchasing the drugs, swelling cognizance among people about health complications and remedies.

Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: Asia-pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to intensification in contagious diseases due to rising global temperature as Tinea Pedis Treatment cases thrive in a warm atmosphere, increasing health infrastructure, and the presence of developing nations like India and China which are being considered as, “world’s pharmacies.”

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tinea Pedis Treatment industry are -

1. Incyte

2. Valeant

3. GlaxoSmithKline

4. Sanofi

5. Sun Pharma

