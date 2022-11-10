Prenatal Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Incidence of Genetic Disabilities and Pregnancy Complications Drives the Prenatal Diagnostics Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Prenatal diagnosis is a way to find abnormalities of the child before its birth in the fetus stage. Prenatal diagnostics is in demand in the market owing to the rise in maternal age, miscarriage, a complication in pregnancy and the risk of chromosomal abnormalities which is helping to grow the market. Availability of advanced technology, healthcare infrastructure with advancements in bioinformatics and increasing government support like reimbursement policies favor the market and is anticipated to grow Prenatal Diagnostics Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Prenatal Diagnostics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to advanced health infrastructure in countries like the United States and Canada.

2. The Prenatal Diagnostics Market size is predicted to increase owing to the increasing number of the adolescent population, currently 1.3 billion adolescents in the world in 2022 as per UNICEF. However, the high cost of equipment may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Prenatal Diagnostics Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Prenatal Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis- By Test Type: The non-invasive segment held a dominant Prenatal Diagnostics market share in the year 2021, attributed to the procedure's non-invasive nature, higher accuracy and short duration. The non-invasive test includes Bambni Test, Harmony, informSeq, MaterniT21 PLUS, NIFTY, Panorama, PrenaTest, Verifi, VisibiliT and others.

Prenatal Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis- By Method: The Ultrasound segment held a dominant Prenatal Diagnostics market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the rising preference for ultrasound, non- invasiveness, safety assurance and the high-end development of ultrasound technology which is able to develop 3D and 4D images help to grow this segment.

Prenatal Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027. Owing to more than 59.76% of the world population living in this region and 60% of the world adult population between 25 to 35 years lives in Asia as per UN world regional overview and world data statistics.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Prenatal Diagnostics industry are -

1. Quest Diagnostics

2. GeneDx, Inc.

3. Natera, Inc.

4. Illumina, Inc.

5. Ravgen Inc.

