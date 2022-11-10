EDDY ANDREWS CREATES BLUEPRINT FOR BUSINESSES TO REDUCE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
EINPresswire.com/ -- With global warming one of the biggest challenges facing businesses across the globe today, leading public safety specialist Eddy Andrews understands the importance that we all play in creating a more sustainable future. That is why he has created a unique blueprint designed to help Australian companies become greener and reduce their impact on the planet.
It has never been more important for businesses of all sizes to start making changes to reduce their carbon footprint. The world is facing a significant crisis, but it is not too late to make steps toward a greener and cleaner future. Eddy Andrews, a highly experienced public safety professional and disaster response expert understands too well the many challenges that are facing companies today.
That is why he has created a unique blueprint that is designed to help every organisation take vital steps that will help them to reduce the impact that they are having on the planet. This guide is designed to provide clear steps to help business owners secure a safe future for their children.
Within the guide, Eddy Andrews explores a huge array of methods that businesses can adopt. One of the most important is to create an entire culture of awareness among workers. When everyone is aware of the goals that they need to work towards, it helps to establish it as the norm and becomes second nature. To further support this, businesses can also look to set up a green champion in every department responsible for supporting staff.
Waste is one of the biggest contributors to a business’s carbon footprint, with vast amounts going to waste. Eddy Andrews believes that there are small steps companies can take that will help them to reduce the rubbish they throw away. Simple things such as encouraging workers not to print emails, reducing single-use plastics and offering free reusable water bottles can transform your carbon footprint.
Of course, it is not just about reducing waste. Eddy Andrews’ blueprint also explores at ways that businesses can minimise their travel and lower their carbon emissions. The blueprint also showcases how brands can work with more environmentally conscious vendors and suppliers, ensuring that their entire chain is as clean as possible.
Speaking on the launch of the new blueprint, Eddy Andrews said, “The world is becoming increasingly more aware of how little time we have left if we are going to reverse the damaging of effects of global warming. That is why my new blueprint is designed to give businesses of every size the steps to reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable.
This blueprint has been carefully created in partnership with a whole range of specialists in the field, ensuring we have produced the perfect guide to help owners transform their green credentials in a quick, and cost-effective solution.”
To learn more about Eddy Andrews, and to gain access to his unique blueprint, visit his website at https://eddyandrews.com.au/.
Eddy Andrews
