Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Share Worth US$732 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Surging Applications of Nuclear Medicine Scans and Mammography are Projected to Drive the Growth of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market size is estimated to reach $732 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diagnostic imaging utilizes specially designed machinery to generate images of the interior of the body for the diagnosis and treatment of hurt, ailment and medical conditions. The increasing predominance of cancer and cardiovascular ailments in numerous nations resulting in greater demand for computed tomography (CT) scans is set to propel the growth of the Diagnostic Imaging Services Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, North America (Diagnostic Imaging Services Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 because of the increasing predominance of incessant ailments among the elderly, requiring the application of x-ray imaging and computed tomography (CT) scans in the North American region.

2. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market growth is being driven by the surging urbanization in numerous countries resulting in soaring awareness pertaining to diagnosing the conditions at initial phases involving x-ray imaging and computed tomography (CT) scans. However, the poor economic conditions of certain countries and the soaring cost of the establishment of imaging devices are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segment Analysis - by Modality: The Computed Tomography Segment held the largest Diagnostic Imaging Services Market share in 2021. This growth is caused by the rising application of computed tomography attributed to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19). The surging product launches of computed tomography scanners are further propelling the growth of the Computed Tomography segment.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segment Analysis - by Application: A cardiograph is an instrument for recording heart muscle activity, like an electrocardiograph. Ultrasound may also be conducted. Diagnostic procedures involve an electrocardiogram and Holter monitor. The increasing predominance of cardiovascular ailments is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: The growth of this region is fueled by the surging technological progress and greater affordability rates from the population in the U.S. in the North American region. Medical imaging is the method and process of imaging the inside of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention as well as a visual depiction of the function of certain organs or tissues (physiology).

The top 5 players in the Diagnostic Imaging Services industry are -

1. RadNet, Inc.

2. GE Healthcare

3. Koninklijke Philips NV

4. Novant Health

5. Alliance Medical

