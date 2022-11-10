Future outlook: future prospects for the Automotive Inertial Systems Market | USD 2361.32 MN by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.02%

Automotive Inertial Systems Market

Automotive Inertial Systems Market was valued at USD 1871.2 MN in 2020 and is to reach USD 2361.32 MN by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.02% From (2021 - 2026)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive industry is constantly evolving with new technologies and features being introduced in vehicles. One such technology that has gained popularity in recent years is the automotive inertial system. This system uses sensors to measure the acceleration, velocity, and angular rate of a vehicle. The data collected by these sensors is then processed by algorithms to provide information about

the vehicle's position, orientation, and speed.

The automotive inertial system market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for safety features in vehicles. These systems can be used for various applications such as driver assistance, navigation, and obstacle avoidance. Moreover, the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report

Aeron

Memsic

Systron Donner

L3 Communications

Ixblue

Honeywell

Systron Donner Inertial

SBG Systems

Tyndall

Moog

Xsens

Sagem

Trimble Navigation

Lord Microstain

Vectornav Technologies

Worldwide Automotive Inertial Systems Market Statistics by Types:

Accelerometers

Inertial Measurement Units

Worldwide Automotive Inertial Systems Market Outlook by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Some of the major geographies included in this report are:

- North America (the U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

