Global Soy Isoflavones Market Size Forecast to Reach $436.9 Million by 2027

Rising Cancer prevalence is Anticipated to Boost Product for Global Soy Isoflavones Market Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Soy Isoflavones Market size is estimated to reach $436.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Isoflavones are commonly delineated as phytoestrogens as they are derived from plants and fall under the category of polyphenolic compounds and share estrogen-like structure and effect. Soy isoflavones are mined from bark, leaves, and other parts of the plant. Besides soybeans, other legumes crops such as peanuts, chickpeas, and red clover are rich sources of these polyphenolic compounds. Glycosides like genistein, glycinin, and daidzein are present in soybeans that make it of utmost importance in the prevention of many cardiovascular complications, osteoporosis, and hormone-dependent cancer. Over the year, clinical studies have proven that augmented consumption of such phytoestrogens supports the alteration of endogenous estrogen into protective 2-hydroxylated estrogens extends its helping hand in dropping breast proliferation stimulants, thereby, eventually, reducing the risks of breast cancer prevalence in women. The global soy isoflavones market outlook is fairly impressive and is attributable to budding usage of isoflavones in dietary supplements pertaining to the antimicrobial and anticancer properties of isoflavones. Accruing prevalence of cancer, gastrointestinal infections, bone illnesses such as osteoporosis, diabetes, and cognitive impairment are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Soy Isoflavones Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Soy Isoflavones Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Expanding disposable income levels and mounting health cognizance among people is said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Soy Isoflavones Market.

3. Unfavorable climate conditions owing to environmental challenges, adverse effects of overusing soya, and vulnerable manufacturing activities are said to reduce the market growth.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Soy Isoflavones Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the heightening intake of protein powders especially among millennials. The trend of dietary supplements’ consumption has escalated in recent years to fulfill the nutrient requirement.

2. The growth is owing to the across-the-board presence of offline segments such as retail pharmacies. With rapid modernization, a dramatic swing in attitudes of people from treatments to preclusion can be observed. Consequently, broadening health alertness among people is reassuring them to undertake all essential measures far in advance. Nevertheless, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The Global Soy Isoflavones Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-pacific segment held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the existence of the biggest soybean consumers such as China, India, Bangladesh, and others. China was the leading consumer of soya oil in 2021 with more than 18,000 metric tones of consumption, whereas, India and Bangladesh collectively consumed over 6500 metric tones.

4. Japanese population is turning old and consequently heightening the demand for soy isoflavones owing to their health benefits. In 2021, 30%of the total Japanese population and more than 18% were old.

5. Last year it claimed more than 10 million lives. According to a study, around 12-13% of women in the U.S grow breast cancer complications in their lifetime. Similarly, more than 280,000 new cases are expected to be identified this year in the U.S. Besides cancer, osteoporosis cases are surging pertaining to the rising number of geriatrics.

6. According to the IHRSA report, around 2.36% of the global population had a gym membership in 2021. As the number is rising steadily so is the growth in the soy isoflavones market. On another hand, the use of contemporary techniques like nanotechnology in the fabrication of active pharmaceutical ingredients has a decent amount in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Soy Isoflavones industry are -

1. Nexira

2. DSM

3. Bio-gen Extracts

4. BASF

5. Cargill

