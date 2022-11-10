Calcium Hydroxide Market size is forecast to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Calcium Hydroxide Market size is forecast to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calcium Hydroxide Market size is forecast to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Calcium Hydroxide is also known as caustic lime, slaked lime, or hydrated lime. Calcium Hydroxide is widely employed as a flocculant in the treatment of drinking water and wastewater, where it not only eliminates contaminants to clean the water but also enhances the water quality by neutralizing and softening it. In 2021, the Mexican government granted roughly 38 infrastructure tenders for wastewater treatment plant construction, modernization, or restoration. The government allocated roughly 2 billion pesos (US$ 99 million) in the federal budget for 2021 to cover up to 60% of municipalities and utilities wastewater treatment projects. These initiatives are expected to boost calcium hydroxide market growth. However, the growing use of renewable energy sources for power generation in utility plants, which eliminates the requirement for flue gas treatment, is likely to limit the market growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Hydroxide market highlights the following areas -

1. The wastewater treatment sector dominated the global market, and it is anticipated to increase over the forecast period as a result of Europe's stringent drinking water regulations.

2. Recent advances in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology have resulted in increased efficiency. In the near future, this is projected to present an opportunity.

3. As alkaline-based technologies become more widely adopted and implemented, demand for calcium hydroxide is expected to rise.

However, in low and middle-income economies, a lack of investment in research & development may impede the expansion of the calcium hydroxide industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Water and wastewater treatment dominated the Calcium Hydroxide market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In North America and Europe, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated the use of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment. The handling of sludges is governed by a number of regulations. The procedure calls for the treatment and cleansing of sludges with calcium hydroxide. Therefore, the growth in water treatment plants is accelerating the calcium hydroxide market growth.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the Calcium Hydroxide market with a share of 38% in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium hydroxide has many applications in construction as a vital element in the manufacturing of asphalt and mortars, and its use is increasing in the region as a result of growing building activity in countries such as China and India. The effluents produced in many industries, including electricity production, chemicals, food and beverage, mineral processing, and pulp and paper, among others, necessitate water treatment. North China accounts for around 90% of the country's coal-based industry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Calcium Hydroxide industry are:

1. CARMEUSE.

2. Hydrite Chemical Co.

3. Singleton Birch Ltd

4. Innovo Chemicals Limited

5. Nordkalk Co.

